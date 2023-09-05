Best CS2 binds – create a jump throw bind

What are the best CS2 binds? With all of the changes made from CSGO to CS2, we suspect there are plenty of configs that will need to be rebuilt for the first time in years. Don’t worry, we’ve created a list of the most helpful key binds you could use to improve aspects of your game.

While Counter-Strike 2 technically isn’t out yet, the majority of active players have been granted access to the beta test ahead of the release date. When you start up the game for the first time, you may notice that some of your old key binds don’t work anymore in the FPS game like they used to. Some console commands have been tweaked or removed entirely, so you may need to recreate your config to match your old game. Here’s everything you need to know about Counter-Strike 2 binds.

How to create a jump throw bind in CS2

Here’s what you need to create a jump throw bind in CS2:

Open up Notepad and paste in these commands: +jump -attack -attack -jump

Save the document in ‘steamapps\common\counter-strike global offensive\game\csgo\cfg’ as ‘jumpthrowbind.cfg’.

Launch CS2, open the console, and type the following command to bind the config to a key: ‘bind x exec jumpthrowbind’.

If there’s one thing you need to know about the Counter-Strike community, it’s that they are creatures of habit. Experienced players who have invested years of their time mastering mechanics are always going to be upset when something changes, and there’s been a lot of upset and confusion since CS2 opened up to more players.

Arguably the biggest complaint has been about jump throws, a sensitive topic that Jonathan ‘Elige’ Jablonowski, CSGO player for Complexity has reignited on Twitter. Valve has made it so jump throws can be performed within a certain window, eliminating the need for binds. Players like Elige find the new system overly complicated, replacing something that “just worked” in the previous game.

CS2 missing binds

Here are some of the most popular CSGO binds that no longer work in CS2:

r_cleardecals

cl_righthand

net_graph

r_cleardecals

Players used the ‘cleardecals’ command in CSGO to remove bullet holes, blood, and other markings made during combat. Lots of players had this command bound to their movement keys to ensure they wouldn’t have any distracting markings when lining up shots. Valve has removed this command entirely from CS2. Instead, they’ve sped up the amount of time it takes for these marks to disappear while playing the game.

cl_righthand

Valve hasn’t ever given players the ability to swap their dominant hand in CSGO, but the option to use the ‘righthand’ command has always been available in the console. This doesn’t appear to be the case in CS2, stopping players from holding their weapons and knives. This command could be used in situations where players find themselves holding an angle on the left, freeing up the right side to spot potential enemies.

net_graph

This helpful command used to be the best way to display your FPS and ping without having to run an external program or constantly open up the kill feed. Net_graph has been a useful console command since the 1.6 days, but it’s not as essential as it used to be back in the ‘00s. There’s a good chance your GPU features a built-in FPS counter that you can display in the corner of your screen, and you don’t need to over-analyze your ping unless you really need to blame your network for your poor performance.

That’s all you need to get your CS2 binds up and running again. If you haven’t been invited to the CS2 beta just yet, you may want to double-check your system requirements as it appears a lot of players are having problems running the multiplayer game. We also have a list of the Counter-Strike 2 maps available in the brand new Premier ranked mode, giving you time to brush up on your tactics ahead of launch.