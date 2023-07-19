CS2 Overpass overhaul leaves us reflecting on its stunning new water

Valve has revamped water textures and physics for Counter-Strike 2 as part of its overhaul of the Overpass map, but this new coat of paint affects gameplay too.

Valve is working hard on revamping Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s graphics for the release of its sequel, Counter-Strike 2. Considering CS:GO’s incredible longevity, expectations are high for the upcoming team-based shooter ahead of the Counter-Strike 2 release date this summer. As part of Valve’s efforts to rework the Overpass map, we’ve got a glimpse of CS2’s water, and it’s more than just a pretty face.

The clip below showing the difference between the water in Counter-Strike 2 and CS:GO has really been making a splash. Valve has clearly worked hard on developing the fine detail in the water’s texture, and the results speak for themselves.

What’s really impressed us, however, is the drastically improved physics. The in-game water now behaves more like actual water. If you run through it, even slowly, it’ll leave ripples behind you for a while afterward.

That could have a huge effect on gameplay, meaning players who travel through water risk giving away their position to keen-eyed enemies. Of course, it’s not going to be the be-all-and-end-all of CS2 gameplay, but in the tactical head-to-head warfare this team-based shooter provides, players will take all the advantages they can get.

It’s not just clear water that’s been affected, too. Overpass’s sewage has undergone some big changes, with the murky water showing an impressive level of dynamism and interactivity. It may be a bit gross, but it shows Valve’s attention to detail in designing the sequel to one of the most popular FPS of all time.

As in CS:GO, knowing the maps will be a huge part of your success or failure in CS2. Check out our guide to what we know about all Counter-Strike 2 maps confirmed so far, and what that means for the game’s release.

