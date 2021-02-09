Shroud prefers Valorant to CSGO because of a lack of cheaters

As some of you may, or may not, know, Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek used to play Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to a pretty decent level. That means that now and again someone will hop into his chat and ask the hugely popular streamer if he fancies giving Valve’s shooter another go.

It happened again recently, and Shroud took the opportunity to reflect on the state of the game. He was playing Valorant at the time, which is essentially Riot’s take on CSGO, so uses that as a point of comparison. “I’d love to play CSGO if it was good,” he says. “The beauty of Valorant is its accessibility. You jump in, you play, you’re confident, and you play your one or two games, have a good time or have a bad time, but at least you know you’re not going to get cheated.”

Shroud then explains that most casual games of CSGO he plays reportedly involve someone using aimbot, sprintbot, wall hacks, or generally just teleporting about the place. Even before Valorant came on the scene, Riot was highlighting the competitive game’s Vanguard anti-cheat system. CSGO is notably older, to be fair to it, though complaints of cheating have persisted for a long time.

You can catch the clip below:

