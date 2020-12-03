CS:GO Operation Broken Fang is now live

Valve has smiled upon the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive community, as the studio is irregularly wont to do. Operation Broken Fang is now live, with new maps, new modes, and – of course – premium bonuses for those who want to buy the Operation pass. As usual, the devs dropped the update without much buildup – but hey, with CS:GO player counts as they are, who can blame ’em?

Ancient is a brand new competitive map built for Defusal. Set in the ruins of a South American temple, it’s got plenty of jungle flavour and locations for close combat and longer-range encounters. There are five new community maps, too, from the space-themed Apollo location to the car dealership on Engage.

The update also introduces a customisable chat wheel that can generate contextual pings, and provide callouts in chat for things like spotting an enemy. There’s a new mode, as well, where you choose a loadout card at the start of each round, then use the hand you’re dealt to take or defend a bomb site.

With the premium operation pass, you’ll get access to Premier mode, with 5v5 competitive matchmaking featuring map picks and bans. You’ll also get detailed stat tracking, including heatmaps to measure your stats in every corner of the maps, and percentages breaking down where your bullets are landing.

Operation Broken Fang lasts until April 30, 2021. You can get full details on all the new stuff at the official site. And for more on FPS games, you know where to click.