Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is finally adding a T-shaped crosshair

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s latest update featured a variety of bug fixes and balance changes, and yes, I am trying to describe the rest of the patch in the most boring possible terms to make the main update stand out. That main update is a new crosshair option.

The “cl_crosshair_t” command will give you a T-shaped crosshair. That means no more pesky top line to obscure your headshots. If you want that pesky line instead of a bottom line, you can make it so using a “cl_crosshairgap” with a high negative value, or so Reddit tell me.

Special shout-out to Redditor RadiantSun, who asked for the crosshair feature hours before it actually happened. Use those powers for good, friend.

Here are the full list of changes.

Gameplay:

Fixed rare cases when smoke would not extinguish fire when it bounces between the flames.

Reduced the height at which smoke grenades that bounce off of walls can extinguish flames.

Fixed a bug where bullets could sometimes fail to penetrate player arms.

Reduced price by $100 for both the Revolver (now $600) and Dual Elites (now $400).

Misc:

Fixed gloves not appearing on certain custom maps that skip default equipment.

Added an option cl_crosshair_t for a T-shaped crosshair.

Fixed StatTrak music kits not showing StatTrak logo in limited time offers.

Fixed a case where certain cheats could approximate the random seed used on the game server.

Added a way to acquire a worldwide CS:GO license for accounts running outside of CS:GO Launcher.

That last addition is likely related to the recent Chinese CS:GO launch, where the game doesn’t run through Steam but rather the Perfect World launcher.

