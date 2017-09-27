Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is finally adding a T-shaped crosshair

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s latest update featured a variety of bug fixes and balance changes, and yes, I am trying to describe the rest of the patch in the most boring possible terms to make the main update stand out. That main update is a new crosshair option.
The “cl_crosshair_t” command will give you a T-shaped crosshair. That means no more pesky top line to obscure your headshots. If you want that pesky line instead of a bottom line, you can make it so using a “cl_crosshairgap” with a high negative value, or so Reddit tell me.
Special shout-out to Redditor RadiantSun, who asked for the crosshair feature hours before it actually happened. Use those powers for good, friend.
Here are the full list of changes.
Gameplay:
- Fixed rare cases when smoke would not extinguish fire when it bounces between the flames.
- Reduced the height at which smoke grenades that bounce off of walls can extinguish flames.
- Fixed a bug where bullets could sometimes fail to penetrate player arms.
- Reduced price by $100 for both the Revolver (now $600) and Dual Elites (now $400).
Misc:
- Fixed gloves not appearing on certain custom maps that skip default equipment.
- Added an option cl_crosshair_t for a T-shaped crosshair.
- Fixed StatTrak music kits not showing StatTrak logo in limited time offers.
- Fixed a case where certain cheats could approximate the random seed used on the game server.
- Added a way to acquire a worldwide CS:GO license for accounts running outside of CS:GO Launcher.
That last addition is likely related to the recent Chinese CS:GO launch, where the game doesn’t run through Steam but rather the Perfect World launcher.
Check out our best CS2 cross hair codes list.