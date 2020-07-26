CS:GO update – the latest changes to the world’s best FPS

Looking for details on the latest CS:GO update? Whether it’s new weapons and maps, or minor tweaks to the game’s core arsenal, staying on top of the meta is key to dominating this competitive FPS.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive isn’t updated like other esports. While the likes of League of Legends and Rainbow Six Siege spend weeks testing every small change, CS:GO’s come out of the blue. While Dota 2 will reinvent itself every three months, CS:GO’s changes are so subtle you might not even notice them logging in from day to day. To help facilitate you in noticing this, we are going to track the latest CSGO updates that hit live servers in this post. Each time Valve make significant patches to the game, we will let you know what is worth worrying about, what isn’t, and also provide as full a changelog as we are able to.

But before we crack on with the latest CS:GO update, we should mention that we’ll only be adding new patches as and when they are finally deployed to live servers. Anyway, on with the changelog.

CS:GO’s latest update brings some pretty huge changes to Trusted mode as well as adding new maps to game modes – let’s take a look.

CS:GO update

GAMEPLAY

Grenades now convey the correct amount of damage to teammates if thrown by another teammate who switched teams or disconnected

Decoy grenade explosions no longer damage teammates by default

MISC

Fixed bsp-embedded models caching rules to allow for reloading the correct model when transitioning to a different map

Capped view model backfaces on Desert Eagle

Fixed workshop workbench texture regeneration on low shader quality GPU configurations

Minor adjustments to Danger Zone delivery drone behaviour to Steam Workshop Danger Zone maps

MAPS

Added Mutiny and Swap to official matchmaking in Casual, Deathmatch, and Scrimmage game modes

Chlorine and Jungle have been removed from official matchmaking

Trusted Mode

Trusted Mode is now the default launch mode for CS:GO

Previous Trusted Mode launch options have been deprecated. Instead a new compatibility option “-allow_third_party_software” has been added to allow third party software to access the CS:GO game process

Those are all the changes made in the latest patch.