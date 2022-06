There’s a really big Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament going on right now. It’s the finals of the 2014 EMS One Katowice CS:GO Championship, and it’s the biggest ESL CS:GO tournament ever held.

Competitors are fighting over a significant $250,000 prize, and the finals kicked off yesterday. You can watch the action from day one here, and the Vox Eminor vs. 3DMAX match is live right now, streaming on Twitch.