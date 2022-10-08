Crash Bandicoot 4 PC port coming to Steam alongside new game tease

A Crash Bandicoot 4 PC port is dropping on Steam very soon, as one of the best platform games in the genre makes its way to yet another place to be played. That’s not all though, as the reveal of Crash Bandicoot’s Steam debut also appears to be accompanied by a tease of the bandicoot’s next big title, which will seemingly be revealed at The Game Awards.

That’s right, one of 2021’s best games and a triumphant return for one of PlayStation’s first mascots is making its way to PC via Steam later this month, as was teased in a cryptic package sent to a number of influencers and press recently. The package was a pizza box that reads: “Aku Aku’s Steam-in Pizza Shack.”

The Crash Bandicoot 4 PC port was teased with another message on the side of the box, which reads: “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is coming to Steam October 18,” confirming that the platformer is coming to Steam incredibly soon. There’s no Steam page or system requirements for the Crash Bandicoot 4 PC port just yet, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated before release about what to expect.

That’s not all though, as the bottom of the note about the PC port adds “hungry for more? Try our new wumpa pizza for $12.08!” While this is unassuming on its own, December 8 (12/08) is actually the date of The Game Awards, which is filled with not just awards for the best games of the year, but trailers, announcements, and surprises too.

While unconfirmed, it seems very likely that this new Crash Bandicoot game will be developed by Crash Bandicoot 4 and Spyro Reignited Trilogy studio Toys For Bob, after the developer teased its 18th original game back in August of this year on Twitter. This might not be the case, but this time last year Toys For Bob also said we’d be seeing more of the character very soon, teasing that it is in fact working on a new Crash Bandicoot game.

It’s also unclear if this new game will launch day-and-date on both PC and consoles, as previous games have come to PC after the fact. We could expect to see it on the platform after release then, at the very least.

You can see the pizza box in a video from YouTube channel Canadian Guy Eh.

If the thought of a Crash Bandicoot 4 PC port has given you a hankering for platformers in general, we’ve got a list of the closest thing to a Mario PC game you’ll get, considering he’s the king of platformers after all.