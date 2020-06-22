Back to Top

Crash Bandicoot 4 will not launch on PC, but Activision is “evaluating additional platforms”

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has finally gotten its official announcement after a week full of early leaks and rumours. The follow-up to the classic Crash trilogy is scheduled to launch on October 2, but only on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – there’s no concrete word yet on a PC release, but Activision says it’s “evaluating additional platforms” for the game.

“We are still evaluating additional platforms for a future date”, an Activision representative tells us. “Stay tuned for more information.” Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy originally launched exclusively on PlayStation 4 in 2017, and came to other consoles and PC a year later. Spyro Reignited Trilogy (developed by Toys for Bob, the same studio behind Crash 4) similarly launched for consoles in 2018, and came to PC a year later.

As the title implies, Crash Bandicoot 4 ignores the later entries in the series to directly follow Naughty Dog’s original trilogy of PS1 platform games. This time, Crash and Coco will collect four space-time altering Quantum Masks to unlock new gameplay powers, like abilities to slow down time or flip stages upside down.

You can check out the debut trailer below.

YouTube Thumbnail

And a bit of gameplay here.

YouTube Thumbnail

Check out some more upcoming PC games to help fill the time until Crash 4 makes its probable PC debut.

