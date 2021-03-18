Epic reveals its next free game

Another Thursday means yet more free PC games from the Epic Games Store to talk about, and the company is continuing its current train of quirky, narrative-driven indie games. Today, you can pick up The Fall, and next week, you’ll be able to grab the pinball-inspired hack-and-slash, Creature in the Well.

Creature in the Well will be available on the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on March 25 at 8:00AM PDT / 11:00AM EDT / 3:00PM GMT, where it will remain for one week. As ever, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game for zero dollars, and it’ll then be in your library forever, just as with any other game you might buy for actual money.

If ‘pinball-inspired hack-and-slash’ still doesn’t give you a perfect picture of Creature in the Well, well… it’s a difficult game to describe. It’s an isometric action game where you can chop at stuff with a laser sword – but it’s much more effective to bat around these energy spheres that will bounce about the level like pinballs. I played through it around the time it first launched, and it’s a neat game that only requires a pretty short time investment.

Check out the trailer below to help you get a feel for it.

