The price of the fastest gaming SSD just plummeted to $155

The price of the Crucial T705 is in freefall right now, as you can now pick it up for an astonishing price of just $155 for the 1TB model in this SSD deal. That’s a huge drop of $85 in just six weeks, giving you 35% off the original price of this high-speed PCIe 5.0 SSD. You’ll need to be quick, though, as this Amazon deal will only be running for a limited amount of time.

Crucial has had a head start on other SSD manufacturers when it comes to raw speed, with this drive being awarded a prestigious place on our best SSD for gaming guide, thanks to its huge sequential read and write speeds.

In our Crucial T705 review, where we tested the 2TB model, the drive came very close to hitting Crucial’s 14,500MB/s claim when it comes to read speeds, putting it well ahead of the competition. The 1TB drive isn’t as fast, but its 13,600MB/s top read speed is still miles ahead of any PCIe 4.0 drive.

At the time, we criticized the price of the T705, which started at $239.99 for a 1TB drive, as the Corsair MP700 Pro significantly undercut it while still offering decent performance. That situation has been switched around with this latest deal, though, and at $155 this is absolutely the best SSD to buy if your top priority is raw speed.

It comes with a word of warning, though, which is that in our tests the Crucial T705 got very hot when it was running at full speed, and quickly throttled if it wasn’t cooled properly. The drive on offer doesn’t come with a heatsink, so you’ll need to make sure you fit one to this drive.

If your motherboard has a hefty heatsink specifically for PCIe 5.0 SSDs, then use it. Alternatively, there are also third party coolers available with active cooling, such as the new Jonsbo M.27, which will help tame the heat from this drive.

There are currently savings available across all capacities of this drive as well, with the 2TB Crucial T705 now going for $279.99, which is 30% cheaper than its original $399.99 launch price. The 4TB drive is also on offer for $514.99, and while this is still very expensive for an SSD, it’s a lot cheaper than the original $689.99 MSRP.

It’s great to see the price of PCIe 5.0 SSDs quickly coming down to more affordable levels, but if $155 is still a bit too expensive for you, check out our WD Black SN850X review, as this drive is much cheaper and still plenty quick enough for gaming.