What are the CK3 console commands and cheats? Crusader Kings 3 is a game of great complexity, strategy, and planning. You could spend hours establishing your realm, raising your armies, and increasing your income – or alternatively, when nobody’s looking, you could give yourself a little boost to prestige, perform a sneaky stabbing on someone who’s annoying you, or simply conjure up a whopping great army from nowhere.

If you don’t feel like playing by the book and want to have a go at scribbling all over it instead, there are a wealth of console commands available to you that can set pretty much every modifier in the game to your chosen value. With these cheat codes you’re free to nudge the stats in your favour, or use them as tools to customise your experience and play out whatever scenarios you have in mind.

The codes below are in three categories – cheats, testing commands, and scripting commands. In order to access them, you’ll need to start CK3 in debug mode, after which you can launch the console window and enjoy your newfound power. We’ll explain step-by-step how to get there, and then list all the Crusader Kings 3 console commands and cheat codes you’ll need.

How to use Crusader Kings 3 console commands

Debug mode

First you must start CK3 in debug mode – if you’re launching it from Steam, right-click on the game, go to Properties, General, Set Launch Options and add -debug_mode. For other versions, run the following in command prompt:

start shell:AppsFolder\ParadoxInteractive.ProjectTitus_zfnrdv2de78ny!App -debug_mode

If you don’t fancy pasting that code in every time, you can copy it to a Notepad document and save it with the extension .bat (CK3debug.bat for example) – this will save it as a batch file, which will automatically run the code when you click on it.

Console

Now you’ve launched the game in debug mode, you’ll already have access to cheats even before you type anything in – but first you must access the CK3 console by pressing the tilde key (`). If that doesn’t work, you can try Shift+2, ALT+2+1, Shift+3, or Shift+ALT+C.

The console is where you’ll enter the following commands and cheat codes – but even before you’ve typed anything, you’ll see buttons enabling you to access cheats such as adding gold and enabling ‘yesmen’ mode, which forces every character to reply yes to you. Having the console open will also enable you to manipulate characters with a simple right click, where you’ll see a series of debug options to make the character in question obey your every whim. There’s plenty more you can do with cheat codes, though, so, courtesy of the CK3 wiki, here’s the full list of Crusader Kings 3 cheat codes and console commands:

CK3 Cheats

age Adds [amount] of age to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it.

Adds [amount] of age to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it. add_claim Adds a pressed claim on [title id] to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Adds a pressed claim on [title id] to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. add_doctrine Adds [doctrine id] to [faith id], if no faith is specified then the player character’s faith. Pressing tab reveals all doctrine IDs.

Adds [doctrine id] to [faith id], if no faith is specified then the player character’s faith. Pressing tab reveals all doctrine IDs. add_dread Adds [amount] of dread to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it.

Adds [amount] of dread to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it. add_maa Adds [regiment id] of of men-at-arms to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Pressing tab reveals all regiment IDs.

Adds [regiment id] of of men-at-arms to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Pressing tab reveals all regiment IDs. add_perk Adds [perk id] to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Pressing tab reveals all perk IDs.

Adds [perk id] to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Pressing tab reveals all perk IDs. add_piety Adds [amount] of piety to the player character. Negative values lower it. Default 1000.

Adds [amount] of piety to the player character. Negative values lower it. Default 1000. add_prestige Adds [amount] of prestige to the player character. Negative values lower it. Default 1000.

Adds [amount] of prestige to the player character. Negative values lower it. Default 1000. add_realm_law Passes [law id] to the realm of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character’s realm. Pressing tab reveals all law IDs.

Passes [law id] to the realm of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character’s realm. Pressing tab reveals all law IDs. add_realm_law_skip_effects Adds [law id] to the realm of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character’s realm. Pressing tab reveals all law IDs.

Adds [law id] to the realm of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character’s realm. Pressing tab reveals all law IDs. add_relation Adds [relation id] between [character id] and [character id], if only one character is specified then between the player character and them.

Adds [relation id] between [character id] and [character id], if only one character is specified then between the player character and them. add_secret Adds [secret id] to the player character. Pressing tab reveals all secret IDs.

Adds [secret id] to the player character. Pressing tab reveals all secret IDs. add_stress Adds [amount] of stress to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it.

Adds [amount] of stress to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it. add_title_law Adds [succession law id] to [title id].

Adds [succession law id] to [title id]. add_trait Adds [trait id] to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Adds [trait id] to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. add_lifestyle_xp_all Adds [amount] of experience to all lifestyles of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Default 1000.

Adds [amount] of experience to all lifestyles of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Default 1000. add_diplomacy_lifestyle_xp Adds [amount] of diplomacy lifestyle experience to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Default 1000.

Adds [amount] of diplomacy lifestyle experience to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Default 1000. add_martial_lifestyle_xp Adds [amount] of martial lifestyle experience to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Default 1000.

Adds [amount] of martial lifestyle experience to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Default 1000. add_stewardship_lifestyle_xp Adds [amount] of stewardship lifestyle experience to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Default 1000.

Adds [amount] of stewardship lifestyle experience to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Default 1000. add_intrigue_lifestyle_xp Adds [amount] of intrigue lifestyle experience to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Default 1000.

Adds [amount] of intrigue lifestyle experience to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Default 1000. add_learning_lifestyle_xp Adds [amount] of learning lifestyle experience to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Default 1000.

Adds [amount] of learning lifestyle experience to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Default 1000. change_culture Changes the culture of [county id] to [culture id].

Changes the culture of [county id] to [culture id]. change_development_level Adds [amount] of development to [county id], if no county is specified then the player character’s capital. Negative values lower it.

Adds [amount] of development to [county id], if no county is specified then the player character’s capital. Negative values lower it. change_fervor Adds [amount] of fervor to [faith id], if no faith is specified then the player character’s faith. Negative values lower it. Default 10.

Adds [amount] of fervor to [faith id], if no faith is specified then the player character’s faith. Negative values lower it. Default 10. change_diplomacy Adds [amount] of diplomacy skill to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it.

Adds [amount] of diplomacy skill to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it. change_martial Adds [amount] of martial skill to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it.

Adds [amount] of martial skill to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it. change_stewardship Adds [amount] of stewardship skill to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it.

Adds [amount] of stewardship skill to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it. change_intrigue Adds [amount] of intrigue skill to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it.

Adds [amount] of intrigue skill to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it. change_learning Adds [amount] of learning skill to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it.

Adds [amount] of learning skill to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it. change_prowess Adds [amount] of prowess skill to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it.

Adds [amount] of prowess skill to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Negative values lower it. clear_character_modifiers Removes all character modifiers from [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Removes all character modifiers from [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. clear_title_laws Removes all title succession laws from [title id].

Removes all title succession laws from [title id]. clear_traits Removes all traits from [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Removes all traits from [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. discover_all_eras Discovers all innovations for the culture of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character’s.

Discovers all innovations for the culture of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character’s. discover_era Discovers [era id] and all its innovations for the player character’s culture. Pressing tab reveals all era IDs. Default current era.

Discovers [era id] and all its innovations for the player character’s culture. Pressing tab reveals all era IDs. Default current era. discover_fascination Discovers the current fascination for the culture of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character’s.

Discovers the current fascination for the culture of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character’s. discover_innovation Discovers [innovation id] for the culture of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character’s. Pressing tab reveals all innovation IDs.

Discovers [innovation id] for the culture of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character’s. Pressing tab reveals all innovation IDs. dynasty_prestige Adds [amount] of renown to [dynasty id], if no dynasty is specified then the player character’s dynasty. Negative values lower it. Default 1000.

Adds [amount] of renown to [dynasty id], if no dynasty is specified then the player character’s dynasty. Negative values lower it. Default 1000. end_schemes All schemes targeting the player character are abandoned.

All schemes targeting the player character are abandoned. event Triggers [event id].

Triggers [event id]. gain_all_dynasty_perks Buys all dynasty legacies for the dynasty of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character’s.

Buys all dynasty legacies for the dynasty of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character’s. gain_all_perks Gives all lifestyle perks to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Gives all lifestyle perks to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. give_title Gives [title id] to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Gives [title id] to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. gold Adds [amount] of gold to the player character. Negative values lower it. Default 1000.

Adds [amount] of gold to the player character. Negative values lower it. Default 1000. instabuild Holdings and buildings in the player character’s domain are finished in a day. Entering it again disables it.

Holdings and buildings in the player character’s domain are finished in a day. Entering it again disables it. instant_birth Pregnancies last a day. Entering it again disables it.

Pregnancies last a day. Entering it again disables it. join_era Enters [era id] for the culture of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character’s. Pressing tab reveals all era IDs.

Enters [era id] for the culture of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character’s. Pressing tab reveals all era IDs. kill Kills [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Kills [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. know_schemes Discovers all schemes targeting the player character.

Discovers all schemes targeting the player character. merge_culture Changes the culture of all counties of [culture id] to [culture id].

Changes the culture of all counties of [culture id] to [culture id]. pregnancy Impregnates female [character id] with father [character id], if no character is specified then an unknown father.

Impregnates female [character id] with father [character id], if no character is specified then an unknown father. remove_doctrine Removes [doctrine id] from [faith id], if no faith is specified then the player character’s faith. Pressing tab reveals all doctrine IDs.

Removes [doctrine id] from [faith id], if no faith is specified then the player character’s faith. Pressing tab reveals all doctrine IDs. remove_nick Removes the current nickname from [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Removes the current nickname from [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. remove_relation Removes [relation id] between [character id] and [character id], if only one character is specified then between the player character and them.

Removes [relation id] between [character id] and [character id], if only one character is specified then between the player character and them. remove_trait Removes [trait id] from [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Pressing tab reveals all trait IDs.

Removes [trait id] from [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Pressing tab reveals all trait IDs. set_culture Changes the culture to [culture id] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Pressing tab reveals all culture IDs.

Changes the culture to [culture id] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Pressing tab reveals all culture IDs. set_dread Sets the dread to [amount] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Sets the dread to [amount] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. set_faith Changes the faith to [faith id] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Pressing tab reveals all faith IDs.

Changes the faith to [faith id] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. Pressing tab reveals all faith IDs. set_focus Sets the focus to [focus id] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Sets the focus to [focus id] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. set_nick Gives [nickname id] to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Gives [nickname id] to [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. set_sexuality Changes the sexual orientation to [sexuality id] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Changes the sexual orientation to [sexuality id] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. set_stress Sets the stress to [amount] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Sets the stress to [amount] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. set_diplomacy Sets the diplomacy skill to [amount] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Sets the diplomacy skill to [amount] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. set_martial Sets the martial skill to [amount] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Sets the martial skill to [amount] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. set_stewardship Sets the stewardship skill to [amount] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Sets the stewardship skill to [amount] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. set_intrigue Sets the intrigue skill to [amount] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Sets the intrigue skill to [amount] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. set_learning Sets the learning skill to [amount] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Sets the learning skill to [amount] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. set_prowess Sets the prowess skill to [amount] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character.

Sets the prowess skill to [amount] for [character id], if no character is specified then the player character. yesmen AI characters accept all proposals. Entering it again disables it.

There are even more commands you can use to tweak values and fiddle around under the hood – for a full list of console commands, see the CK3 wiki.

Cheat Engine

Alternatively, if you’re too fancy to manually type out console commands, cheat engines like Daddy Pika’s Cheat Menu provide you with an ingame menu from which you can select your cheat of choice.

Those are all the Crusader Kings 3 cheat codes and console commands you could ever need, to pull all the strings behind the scenes and make the NPCs dance to your tune. If you’re new to the game, have a look at our Crusader Kings 3 tips, or find out how to raise levies in CK3 and how to raid in CK3.