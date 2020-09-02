Crusader Kings 3 already has a Bronze Age full conversion mod

While we’re still incredibly early into the life cycle of Crusader Kings 3, the modding community is already in full flow. Some have already begun work on making some of the more expansive mods from CK2 available in CK3, whereas others have already uploaded total conversion modifications.

The first mod to catch our eye is The Bronze Age: Maryannu, which is a total conversion modification that introduces a new custom map featuring the Near East in Aegean in heaps of detail. You can jump in at 2115 or 1590 BCE, and interact with Minoans and Mycenaeans in the west, Ancient Egyptians in the south, the Hittites in the North, and the Sumerians, Akkadians, Elamites, and Assyrians in the East.

There are new features, too, such as religious tenets like Pharaohs, Oracles, and Sumerian mythology, with more to come. The mod creators do note, however, that some of these will need to be fleshed out in a future update. The buildings have been overhauled to fit the era with a focus on urbanisation. You can also expect to come across specific innovations that need to be encountered by your culture to be researched. That includes spoked wheels on chariots, composite bows, and writing.

Elsewhere, there is another total conversion mod called Princes of Darkness that lets you play as a vampire. Previous games such as World of Darkness, Dark Ages: Vampire, Vampire: the Masquerade, and Vampire: the Requiem inspire the mod.

If you’re a fan of the old Crusader Kings 2 DLC, someone has already brought the Sunset Invasion to CK3. While that initial DLC comes with one culture, one religion, and 32 events, the creator of this mod explains that they’re going to add more as they work toward their vision for a somewhat realistic reverse colonisation scenario.

It’s not all grand scale mods, though, as some are here to solve any growing pains you might be having with the game. Battlefield Safety, for example, has been made to reduce some of the catastrophic randomnesses that can occur when sending your knights into battle. The idea is that the strongest knight will always come away virtually unscathed, while weaker warriors are more likely to get bruised, battered, kidnapped, or killed.

For those that like to mess around and circumvent the game systems, there’s Daddy Pika’s Cheat Menu, which adds a heap of handy decisions you can make. These include turning all of your character’s stats up to 100, buffing your genes, adding character currencies (and actual currency), and tweaking your perk points for different lifestyles.

There’s an eye toward the future, too, with teams assembling in the Paradox forums ready to bring Middle-Earth and Westeros to the grand strategy game. We imagine those will take some time to complete, but we’re excited about the possibilities nevertheless.

If you’re on the fence about buying it, we found it to be a great entry point into the complex world of strategy games. In his Crusader Kings 3 review, Ian says the new PC game “successfully modernises the medieval strategy series, preserving much of what’s good and adding some interesting new ideas”. Ian does say there are a few details that need ironing out, but that’ll come with time.