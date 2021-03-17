Crusader Kings 3 DLC guide

Crusader Kings 3 is the critically-acclaimed successor to Crusader Kings 2, the grand strategy game that catapulted this niche sub-genre of strategy games into the mainstream. For nearly ten years, gamers across the world delighted in murdering and/or seducing their way across medieval Europe, and if you read our Crusader Kings 3 review, you’ll see that the newest iteration is just as great.

But one of the reasons why CK2 was so good is that it got a lot of DLC support. And we mean a lot – just look at how much CK2 DLC there is. All of the grand strategy games that have released since have followed similar models of post-release support, although perhaps only EU4 has put out as many packs as CK2 has. Regardless, CK3 DLC will be a thing, and if it’s a thing, it must have a guide.

We’re just over six months from the release of Crusader Kings 3, so naturally there’s not much DLC to go around. In fact the first DLC pack – Northern Lords – has only just released. It’s one of three packs we’re expecting in the initial expansion pass (two minor, one major), but we don’t have a timetable for the rest of it right now. As such, this guide will be brief to start with, but we’ll keep it updated as we go along.

Crusader Kings 3 DLC

Here is the current list of known CK3 DLC:

Crusader Kings 3: Northern Lords Flavor Pack

Crusader Kings 3 Expansion #1

Crusader Kings 3 Flavor Pack #2

Crusader Kings 3: Northern Lords (March 16, 2021)

Part of the Expansion Pass this was the first official DLC released for Crusader Kings 3. It’s a minor ‘Flavor Pack’, so it doesn’t introduce any new features, but it does introduce a host of narrative and cosmetic content for characters of the Norse culture.

Related: Read our Crusader Kings 3 start guide

This ranges from new special Norse men-at-arms units, to unique Norse dynastic legacies , cultural innovations, even human sacrifices. There’s also plenty of new 3D models, such as longships, and unit assets. The event-based content can involve things like ‘Adventurer Realms’, where characters can abandon their current holdings to lead hosts in foreign lands to establish new Kingdoms.

Is it worth it?

If you like Norse characters and especially the 867 start date, then sure, but otherwise there’s little-else for you here. Buy here.

Crusader Kings 3 Expansion #1 (TBD)

Also part of the Expansion Pass, it’s been confirmed that one big expansion is coming, but we don’t know when. Anecdotally, past grand strategy games have preferred a minor-major-minor cadence, so there’s a reasonable case to state that this expansion is likely to be next.

In theory it should offer more than the Northern Lords pack, or at least offer the same but at scale. Grand strategy games have often struggled with how much to gate behind a paywall, with a recent trend being offering base mechanics for free but then keeping the more interesting interactions with those mechanics as part of the actual DLC.

Crusader Kings 3 Flavor Pack #2 (TBD)

Also part of the Expansion Pass, nothing is known about this pack at the moment, but you can look to the Northern Lords expansion to take a guess as to the extent of content it might add.

If we were a betting website, we’d say this will probably release last, but who knows.

Crusader Kings 3 Expansion Pass

As well as all of the DLCs listed above, the initial CK3 expansion pass comes with the free ‘Fashion of the Abbasid Court’ cosmetic pack that launched at the same time as the base game. It introduces some extra fashion items for North African and Middle-Eastern characters.

It’s not available to purchase separately, but you get it instantly if you buy either expansion pass, or the ‘Royal Edition’ of Crusader Kings 3.

We’ll update this guide as more CK3 DLC news is announced.