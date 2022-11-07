The Witcher enters Crusader Kings in Steam strategy game overhaul mod

The Witcher and Crusader Kings are combined as the Steam strategy game CK3 gets a brand-new total conversion mod that brings the world of Geralt, Henry Cavill, CDPR’s sandbox game, and Andrzej Sapkowski to Crusader Kings 3, with much more content promised for Steam Workshop in the future.

The Witcher’s Realms is a total conversion mod that transforms the Crusader Kings 3 map into the world of The Witcher. So far, it covers the Northern Realms in 1262, including areas inspired both by Sapkowski’s books and, partly, the CDRP open-world game adaptations. Rivia, Mahakam, Upper Pontar, and Cintra are all in the game, in a new map that spans from the Dragon to Amell Mountains.

Rulers have all been redesigned after The Witcher as well, with Konung Bran, Calanthe the Lioness, Vizimur the Just, and King Foltest all currently playable. There are plans for future bookmarks covering 1061, 1153, and 1268, as well as an extensive roadmap now that the initial version of The Witcher’s Realms has finally launched.

Monster, witches, mages, the invasion of Nilfgaard, and finally Geralt himself are all slated to be added in the future, as developer Bombus Frigidus plans to increment the mod over the coming months. There will also be werebeasts, dryads, dwarves, and elves, and you can expect extra in-game events connected to each one. If you want to download The Witcher’s Realms and inject a little Sapkowski and CDPR into Crusader Kings 3, head over to Steam Workshop now.

You might also want to try out some other great RTS games, or perhaps some grand strategy games if you’re feeling ambitious. City-building games are also a great way to stretch your strategising muscles, so long as tax rates, road management, and litter collection do it for you over military might and global politics.