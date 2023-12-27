Underrated indie roguelike from ex-GTA 5 dev is free for today only

Part roguelike and part golf sim and with a dash of Dark Souls difficulty, Cursed to Golf is the Epic Game Store’s latest freebie. Developed by an ex-Rockstar developer, this underrated game has you golfing your way through the underworld, taking on a variety of spectral opponents. And if you’re fast off the mark, it’s yours to keep.

If you’re bad at the sport, golf can be hell. But in the case of Cursed to Golf, currently free on the Epic Games Store, that’s the literal truth. This sporting roguelike game sees you golfing your way through purgatory, in an effort to return to the land of the living.

What could possibly go wrong? The bad news is that you don’t have famed golf enthusiast and shock rocker Alice Cooper to help you out. On top of that, several undead golfing champions stand between you and resurrection. It’s up to you to prove you’re worthy of a second chance of life, levelling up as you go along.

Cursed to Golf has quite the pedigree. It’s the brain-child of Liam Edwards, an ex-Rockstar developer who worked on Red Dead Redemption II and Grand Theft Auto V. Sure, GTA V has golfing, amongst other things, but it’s a bold leap from that to golf roguelike.

Cursed to Golf’s difficulty has been compared to that of soulslike games so don’t expect to golf your way to freedom in one sitting. But persist and you could be in for a real treat.

To start your golfing adventure, head over to the Epic Games Store and get Cursed Golf now. You’ll need to create an EGS account if you’ve not already got one but if you claim it within 24 hours it’s yours to keep.

