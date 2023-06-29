Cyberpunk 2077 community fix boosts fps by up to 40% on AMD Ryzen CPUs

Despite last week’s patch CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 is still leaving performance on the table with AMD Ryzen CPUs, but a community fix solves it.

Cyberpunk 2077 AMD CPU fix: a woman looks into the camera with an orange-tinged cityscape behind her.
Dylan Wilby

Published:

AMDCyberpunk 2077PC games hardware

Cyberpunk 2077 and AMD Ryzen CPUs haven’t had the best relationship, but it’s been a rocky road with CD Projekt Red’s sci-fi RPG and lots of gaming PC hardware, to be honest. Unfortunately, the most recent Cyberpunk 2077 patch aimed at improving AMD processors still leaves some performance on the table with 8, 12, and 16-core CPUs. Luckily, there’s a community fix that actually solves the problem.

Last week, we reported that a Cyberpunk 2077 update finally fixes stuttering bug on AMD CPUs. Well, that issue may have been solved, but it turns out there’s a longstanding issue with AMD Ryzen processors that’s stopping gamers from getting the most out of their hardware. Way back on December 19, 2020, CD Projekt Red issued a hotfix to sort out SMT thread utilization. However, it only targeted 4-core and 6-core processors, with “8-core, 12-core and 16-core processors… behaving as intended.”

Well, according to research by PC Games Hardware, higher core CPUs are very much not working as intended. The problem with SMT threads apparently persists in 8-core and above processors, but can be remedied “by making a small modification to the game’s executable file.” And this change can boost your fps by up to 40%.

Cyberpunk 2077 AMD CPU community fix: side-by-side comparison shows the difference in fps and load when a fix is applied.

Image credits: PC Games Hardware

PC Games Hardware claim: “The image on the left shows the current state of the game, version 1.63. The image on the right was created with the Ryzen Fix. To do this, the game’s executable file was modified using the HEX editor. Only then are the SMT threads properly addressed. Note how the clock frequency drops slightly, the package power increases and we already have 11 fps more from the start.”

CPUs are a big deal when it comes to building a PC, so make sure you take a look at our guide to the best gaming CPU, so you can find the right processor for your build. Your rig will thank you later.

