If Cyberpunk 2077 and city-builders had a baby, it would look like CyberTown

a group of cyberpunks explore their landing site, ships in the backdrop

Hey, do you like city-building games? Do you like RTS games? Are you a fan of Cyberpunk 2077 and now looking to fill that Night City-shaped void in your life? Well, I’ve got some good news for you – they’ve all come together in a steamy night of passion and produced a baby. Welcome to CyberTown!

Developed and published by a company called GamePlanet, CyberTown is claimed to be an interplanetary city-building game where you must explore, gather resources, and build cities on empty worlds. As you build up your cyberpunk city, you can expand to other planets and build more cyberpunk cities.

It’s very pretty, that’s for sure, but details are a little light at the moment. There’s mention of catering to the needs of your citizens. There is also an RTS-style combat element to it as well. You must train an army to keep outside aggressors – and potentially your own citizens – at bay. Promotional images show infantry and airships duking it out, but we don’t know much more than that.

The blurb mentions “food disasters”, as well as “race wars” between “wild and modified humans”. Sounds like quite the party. Here’s the announcement trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail

There’s no news on a release window as of yet, but the game’s steam page is now live and you can wishlist it if this is something you’d be interested in. If not, you might as well check out our guide to the best city-building games on PC instead.

Joe Robinson

Section Editor - Strategy

Published:

Chapter master of PCGamesN's strategy content, Joe was previously editor for The Wargamer and Strategy Gamer, and has written for Rock,Paper,Shotgun.

Read More
Cyberpunk 2077 review
Cyberpunk 2077 lore & universe
Buy Cyberpunk 2077

Promoted

Best cheap gaming PC 2021 – build a 1080p AMD rig for under $600

Best cheap gaming PC 2021 – build a 1080p AMD rig for under $600

What Total War: Warhammer 3 means for Warhammer: The Old World

What Total War: Warhammer 3 means for Warhammer: The Old World

The best free PC games

The best free PC games

About Powered by Network-N