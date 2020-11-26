Cyberpunk 2077 is really, seriously coming out on December 10

A new financial report reveals that Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red is remaining resolute that the game’s current launch date will not budge after a number of previous delays.

The studio’s Q3 2020 earnings report – which was released this week – features multiple reiterations of the highly-anticipated title’s slated December 10 release. Additionally, CDPR’s chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz states in an accompanying video address that “in two weeks’ time Cyberpunk will be released to gamers around the world.” However, posts claiming to show the game out in the wild have already begun to surface.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been subjected to a number of delays throughout its development cycle, with its initial April 16 release date pushed back firstly to September 17, then again to November 19 with CDPR saying that it needed extra time to test and polish the final product, and now finally (we hope) to December 10. CD Projekt Red has also drawn some criticism for the way the game’s development was handled.

Between the report and Nielubowicz’s video, we further learn that “the apex” of the studio’s marketing campaign has yet to be reached. CDPR has collaborated with numerous partners throughout the marketing process for Cyberpunk 2077 so far, including Adidas, Porsche, and Rockstar Energy. Cyberpunk’s huge advertising push has also seen billboards popping up in major cities across the globe, including London, New York, Paris, and Hong Kong.

Nielubowicz’s attention later turns to The Witcher franchise, which has helped the Polish studio achieve zł23 million (roughly $6.1 million) in profit over the course of the quarter. This has chiefly been led by the continued success of The Witcher 3, though digital trading card game Gwent has made a solid contribution as well.

CDPR has also seen quarterly sales via GOG increase by nearly one-quarter compared to the past year. The studio’s eagerness to continue expanding on this revenue avenue is evident from the fact that GOG – which has traditionally housed older titles – is one of a number of digital distributors for Cyberpunk 2077 at launch.