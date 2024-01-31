This Cyberpunk 2077 update is essential for Intel CPU owners

CD Projekt Red has issued an update for Cyberpunk 2077 that means players will be able to decide for themselves just which of their Intel CPU cores to use to run the game. If you find the game runs better using only Intel performance cores, you can opt to have this happen or you can leave the game/OS/CPU to handle things without intervention.

When Intel unveiled its hybrid CPU architecture that meant some new CPUs have a combination of slower but power efficient cores and faster, more energy-sucking cores, it made life for software developers a little more tricky. Now, all of a sudden, software and games such as Cyberpunk 2077 had to decided whether to opt for speed and use performance cores, sit in the background and use efficiency cores, or let the operating system and CPU decide.

The new Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.11 feature, then, is called Hybrid CPU Utilization, and it looks to give the choice back to users. It can be found under the Gameplay > Performance section. The new option can can be set to either “Auto” or “Prioritize P-Cores”, with the former letting the operating system automatically decide how to distribute threads among the cores and the latter having the game prioritize performance cores.

Also included in the update is a huge number of other tweaks and fixes. In terms of PC performance, the main other update is one that improves performance on AMD RX Vega GPUs. Meanwhile, gameplay fixes like melee finishers now working properly and several examples of default actions occurring when a button is pressed even though the action has been bound to another key/button. The full list of changes can be found here.

