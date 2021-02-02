Cyberpunk 2077 dev warns that mods can allow code execution exploits

CD Projekt Red has urged PC players to be cautious when modding or using custom saves in Cyberpunk 2077. The developer took to Twitter to explain that it had been made aware of a vulnerability in the cyberpunk game’s external DLL files that can be used to execute code on PCs. A fix will be along as quickly as possible, but you should refrain from using files from unknown sources in the meantime.

“A group of community members reached out to us to bring up an issue with the external DLL files the game uses,” CDPR explains in a statement to Eurogamer. “This issue can be potentially used as part of a remote code execution on PCs. We appreciate their input and are working on fixing this as soon as possible. In the meantime, we advise everyone to refrain from using files obtained from unknown sources. Anyone who plans to use mods or custom saves for Cyberpunk 2077 should use caution until we release the aforementioned fix.”

I looked around Reddit and came across a post from two days ago that warned people about the exploit. A community-made plug-in called Cyber Engine Tweaks has since managed to address the vulnerability. Still, if you haven’t downloaded the modding tool already, it might be worth waiting for an official fix.

Mods are commonplace in games, but Cyberpunk 2077 was the first time I was compelled to try a custom save. They often come with heaps of gear unlocked, but they’re popular in Cyberpunk 2077 as you can experience the hidden ending if you haven’t managed to meet the criteria in your own save.

If you plan to use @CyberpunkGame mods/custom saves on PC, use caution. We've been made aware of a vulnerability in external DLL files the game uses which can be used to execute code on PCs. Issue will be fixed ASAP. For now, please refrain from using files from unknown sources. — CD PROJEKT RED CS (@CDPRED_Support) February 2, 2021

If you’re looking for more RPGs to keep you busy while you wait for a fix, you know where to click.