Cyberpunk 2077 PC release time confirmed – pre-loads start December 7

CD Projekt Red has confirmed the Cyberpunk 2077 PC release time. Even if you’re sceptical about the game actually launching on December 10, the fact that the devs have now committed to precise launch timing should help ease those fears. Plus, the studio has confirmed that you will be able to pre-load on December 7.

Cyberpunk 2077 officially launches on December 9 at 4:00PM PST / 7:00PM EST, or December 10 at midnight GMT. That’s a single, global release time no matter where in the world you’re located, and it will apply across Steam, GOG, the Epic Store, and Stadia. On consoles, the game will launch at midnight in your local time zone.

You’ll be able to pre-load the GOG version of Cyberpunk 2077 – which you can also pre-order via Humble – on December 7 at 3:00 AM PST / 6:00 AM EST / 11:00 AM GMT. Steam and Epic pre-loads will be available on the same day starting at 9:00 PST / 11:00 AM EST / 4:00 PM GMT. Xbox pre-loads are already live, and PlayStation pre-loads will begin “two days prior to the release date”.

Yes, friends, the Cyberpunk 2077 release date is nearly here. Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements to make sure you’re ready to run it.

You can pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 on the Humble store by clicking here.