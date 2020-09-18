Cyberpunk 2077 dev is teasing a system requirements reveal

CD Projekt Red’s cyberpunk ’em up is shaping up to be one of the biggest of the gaming year. A couple of Cyberpunk 2077 release date delays have only enforced the hype, too. It’s all well and good, but, eh, what are the system requirements? My PC could fall to bits at a moment’s notice – it’s old! – so it’d be good to know if I need to shop for an upgrade or two.

Thankfully, it looks like we may be finding out soon. Ahead of the upcoming PC game’s Night City Wire, the developer took to Twitter to say it will “have some cool news that many of you request. Or should we say… *require*?” – Ah, yes, very good.

If you’ve been out the loop, the next Night City Wire shines the spotlight on the gangs of Night City. The developer had originally planned to give a peep at the making of the soundtrack, but that’s no longer happening. You can catch Cyberpunk 2077‘s third Night City Wire at 18:00 EST, 15:00 PST, and 23:00 BST. You can watch it here.

There hasn’t been much to hint at Cyberpunk 2077’s system requirements, but we do know what was powering the E3 2019 demo of the cyberpunk game and it was an absolute unit.

According to SpielTimes, a representative from CD Projekt Red revealed exactly what components the developer was using to show off the game during a series of hands-off demos at E3 2019. There was an Intel i7-8700K CPU, 32GB worth of RAM, and an NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphics card to name a few parts. That was all accompanied by a 512 GB Samsung 960 SSD, a 600W Corsair PSU, and an ASUS Motherboard.

That said, the rig was probably crafted to show off the game at its glistening best in that moment, and we reckon the developer has probably taken steps since then to make sure the game falls into line, system requirements-wise, with other games on the market. Either way, we need only wait and see, seemingly.