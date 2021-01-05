Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you romance Judy as male V, using datamined voice lines

If you’ve been playing Cyberpunk 2077 as male V and looking for love, you might’ve been disappointed to learn that you cannot romance Judy. She’s explicitly written as gay, and only open to romance when you’re playing as a woman. The story makes that intention clear enough, but modders have found some male player voice lines for the Judy romance hidden in the game’s code.

Mods are now out there allowing you to see the Judy romance as a male character, using those voice lines. It’s a bit awkward, as the sex scene doesn’t play out quite right, and there are still some references in the dialogue to V being a woman. So if the romance was always meant for female V, why does the male dialogue exist?

“It was simply more convenient and easier for our localisation team from a production point of view to record all lines with both voices, so we could avoid missing something by mistake that would require future recordings,” a CD Projekt rep tells Eurogamer. “This was done with pretty much everything just to be on the safe side although it can vary between the different languages.”

“Judy was always only a female V romance partner and that was the artistic vision from the start, there was no male romance option cut from the game.”

You can see the modded scenes, and get some instructions on how to get them working, below. (Of course, this is NSFW, but there’s a decent chance you’re working from home now anyway.)

