CD Projekt is being investigated over Cyberpunk 2077’s launch by a Polish regulator

CD Projekt is being investigated and monitored by Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) following the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. That comes from Polish business newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, which reports the organisation is looking into the game’s release and has approached CD Projekt Red to find out more about what’s being done following the game’s troubled launch on some platforms.

“We are asking the company for explanation regarding problems with the game and actions taken by them. We will check how the developer is working on patches or solving issues preventing playing on various consoles, but also what steps [the company] is planning to take regarding people [who requested refunds] and are not happy with their purchase because they can’t play the game on owned hardware, despite assurances by the producer,” says UOKiK spokesperson Małgorzata Cieloch via translation (thanks, IGN).

While the former part of the statement relates more to the cyberpunk game’s performance on console, the latter section appears to open it up to encompass Cyberpunk 2077’s launch on the whole, as the game has had issues on PC, too. In December, for example, the studio issued a fix for a file corruption bug that was wiping players’ progress.

Depending on the outcome, UOKiK could fine the company up to 10% of its income for the past financial year. As the paper explains, though, UOKiK could alternatively ask CD Projekt to provide digital bonuses to players instead.

CD Projekt Red has previously said that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive updates in January and February to improve its performance. While that pointed towards consoles more specifically, the game’s PC version will also be continually updated.