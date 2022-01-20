Epic’s next free game is a post-apocalyptic action shooter with mechs

Two mechs face off in Daemon x Machina

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the physics-based puzzle game Relicta, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebie, too.

Daemon x Machina is a post-apocalyptic action game where you pilot chonking big mechs to defend humanity from corrupted machines and gigantic robots. You’ll be able to grab it from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, January 27 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT. It’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

Daemon x Machina features “frenetic, high-stakes mech combat against corrupted machines and gargantuan Colossal Immortals”. You can customise your mech with a variety of weapons and parts that you salvage from those defeated on the battlefield. You can also customise your own pilot, and team up with others in online co-op if you don’t fancy taking to the fight alone.

Check out a trailer for Daemon x Machina below.

YouTube Thumbnail

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.

Iain Harris

Deputy news editor

Published:

When not wrangling the news, Iain can be found tootling through Eorzea searching for Final Fantasy XIV's hottest new looks. Has bylines all over, including: Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, Esports News UK, VG24/7, and PocketGamer.Biz. Please don't ask him how much he spent to get Xiao in Genshin Impact.

