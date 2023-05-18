Dark and Darker might soon be back on Steam

The Dark and Darker Steam return may be coming sooner rather than later, as updates to the RPG game within Valve’s store suggest a possible comeback, alongside a new Dark and Darker playtest. It follows after the Ironmace game was removed from Steam due to copyright complaints from publishing company Nexon, which has since moved to officially sue the Dark and Darker team. Despite these ongoing legal concerns, there is now evidence that Dark and Darker may soon be back on Steam – let’s take a look.

Dark and Darker was removed from Steam in March, following allegations that the team at Ironmace had taken and reused assets in the RPG that were previously developed as part of a separate project overseen by Nexon. In a subsequent legal filing, Nexon alleges that developers at Ironmace – who had formerly worked under Nexon – had stolen assets from a Nexon game dubbed ‘P3’ and used them to create Dark and Darker.

While Dark and Darker’s legal issues are yet to be resolved, the game has conducted recent playtests outside of Steam, some of which, Ironmace claims, have been disrupted by DDoS attacks. Now, however, an update in the Dark and Darker Steam database hints the RPG might soon return to Valve’s storefront.

On May 17, the Dark and Darker Steam backend received two updates. The first was an update to the game’s central Steam store listing. The second was more ominous, and appeared to add a beta tag named ‘Dark and Darker playtest.’ You can see both updates, which as of this writing were added a mere 14 hours ago, in the image below:

This certainly seems to imply that something is happening under the Dark and Darker hood. In fact, I remember it was only a couple of months ago when we started seeing similar updates in the Counter-Strike Global Offensive Steam backend, and, well, look where that ended up. We’ll keep a keen eye on Dark and Darker database details and update you with everything we find.

In the meantime, we have plenty of details on the full Dark and Darker release date.