Dark Souls Remastered just got remastered again with a new free mod

Visual fidelity isn’t always the most important part of a FromSoftware project. Games like Elden Ring, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Dark Souls thrive on strong art direction and the atmosphere that defines their environments, though, and anything that helps players get the most out of those design elements is worth highlighting. This makes the news of a Dark Souls remaster mod, itself based on the official Dark Souls Remastered launch from several years ago, worth paying attention to — especially since the changes it brings to the FromSoft classic are so sweeping and available to check out entirely for free.

Dark Souls Remastered came out in 2018, but it was met with a level of disappointment by players hoping for a more substantial audiovisual overhaul of the landmark RPG game. Fortunately, a modder who goes by the excellent handle ‘Fromsoftserve’ has put out a ‘re-remaster’ that further updates the original Dark Souls.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Fromsoftserve explains that the mod required more than eight months and 1,000 hours of work to pull off. The result of that effort is a version of the game that includes dynamics shadows, textures pulled from Dark Souls’ Prepare to Die edition that have gone on to be restored and upscaled, improved water reflections and shadows, bug fixes, and much more.

Though this is already a massive amount of work, Fromsoftserve has also said that the Dark Souls Re-Remastered Mod’s recent launch will continue to be updated over time.

You can download the Dark Souls Re-Remastered Mod over at Nexus Mods right here. Dark Souls Remastered is also available on Steam here.

