Warhammer 40k Darktide gets “most significant” content drop ever

Warhammer 40k Darktide’s “most significant” content drop ever is about to arrive, as Fatshark unveils Rejects Unite, bringing new missions, a new enemy, and a remapped cosmetics shop to the co-op Warhammer 40k game. Crossplay is also incoming, meaning players across Steam and the Microsoft Store will soon be able to pair up to take back Tertium. Rejects Unite is also set to launch alongside Warhammer 40k Darktide patch 10, revealed at the latest Warhammer Skulls.

Two new missions will arrive in Rejects Unite: Archivum Sycrox – Throneside and Ascension Riser 31 – Transit.

Archivum Sycrox – Thorneside will have players dive deep into the Administratum offices in an attempt to wipe out data from the Deep Archives. Ascension Riser 21 – Transit is Warhammer 40k Darktide’s first community event, where players will be tasked with completing three challenges. Each challenge will unlock specific rewards, the last being Ascension Riser 31.

To the delight of surely every Darktide fan, Fatshark is adding a new enemy, the Chaos Spawn. Similar in stature to the Mutant Charger or Crusher, but with all the body horror of its tabletop counterpart, we can expect to get wrecked by the Chaos Spawn in dozens of devilish ways.

Darktide is also getting a new cosmetic inventory view that will allow players to track both locked and unlocked cosmetics, making it easier for us to catalog what we have, and pick out what we still need to unlock. In addition to the revamped inventory, fresh enabled cosmetics will be available, alongside a new earnable cosmetic shop.

Previously removed to help improve the Darktide experience, the premium shop is also reopening with a new range of cosmetic item sets.

“We know we missed that mark at launch”, Warhammer 40k Darktide executive producer Juan Martinez says. “We acknowledged it, went through community feedback, and changed our approach to servicing the game”. It seems the team at Fatshark is committed to improving Darktide and shows no signs of stopping. “There’s more to come soon,” Martinez adds.

It’s fantastic to see. For players both new and old, Warhammer 40k Darktide seems to be going from strength to strength, as Fatshark continues to closely listen and respond to player feedback. We’ve got high hopes for Rejects Unite.

