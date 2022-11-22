Warhammer 40K: Darktide could be too easy as co-op game hits beta

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is apparently too easy, but also too hard, as the FPS co-op game hits beta and Steam, and Vermintide players suggest adding additional difficulty levels to make levelling and grinding more rewarding.

Due for release November 30, players who pre-ordered the latest Warhammer 40K FPS have until November 29 to try it out in beta. Similar to Vermintide 2, it sees four players facing off against waves of AI enemies, and allows for customisable character classes in the form of Veteran, Zealot, Ogryn, and Psyker.

Darktide has five difficulty levels: Sedition, Uprising, Malice, Heresy, and Damnation. Although these seemingly offer a range of different experiences, and allow players to closely adjust their game depending on their skills and XP goals, the gaps between each setting are, allegedly, either too small or too large, with Sedition and Uprising described as “dull”, while Malice and higher present too-steep a learning curve.

“The second difficulty quickly became too boring, while if I try the third, I get absolutely smashed if I try it pre-level 20,” one Darktide player writes. “Maybe add something between Uprising and Malice, because grinding all 20 levels on easy difficulty would be a chore.”

“Been trying to do Heresy difficulty and Damnation since Malice is barely levelling me up now,” another player writes. “Is it me or are the specialist spawns getting out of hand? Was doing the assassination mission in the Enforcer Station map, and when I got to the part with the jail cells, we had five specialists show up and wipe the team”.

The base game of Vermintide 2 launched with four difficulties, though a fifth, Cataclysm, was released alongside the Winds of Magic expansion. It’s possible Darktide difficulties will also be iterated in future expansions and patches, but with the release date now close, the existing issues are likely to remain on November 30. If you’re an experienced Warhammer player, you can likely skip over Sedition and Uprising and do the majority of your grinding on Malice. But be prepared, because Heresy and Damnation hit hard.

Make sure you’re ready for launch day with the Warhammer 40K: Darktide system requirements. You can also try out some of the other best Warhammer 40K games on PC, or perhaps the best Warhammer games in 2022.