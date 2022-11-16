Warhammer 40K: Darktide system requirements

The Warhammer 40K: Darktide PC system specs may put your rig to the test if you're interested in rooting out Chaos infestations with ray-tracing enabled

Warhammer 40K: Darktide system requirements: Two ogres armed with crude, massive clubs approach on a raised gangplank as a soldier fires a lasrifle in the caverous sewer below
It’s almost time to start the hunt for Chaos beneath Hive Tertium, and the Warhammer 40K: Darktide system requirements have arrived so you can make sure your PC is up to snuff before you dive into the gory co-op game action. Fatshark has now revealed recommended specs for a variety of hardware environments, along with presets that should get you in the ballpark of where you need to be, even if you aren’t using one of the best gaming PCs on the market.

If you’re planning on going in with all the fancy ray-tracing effects enabled, you’ll need one of the best graphics cards available. For ray-traced global illumination and reflections on high at 4K resolution, Fatshark recommends nothing less than an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 – and even then, you’ll want DLSS enabled, along with DLSS 3.0’s frame generation tech.

Fortunately, on the lower end of the preset spectrum, you’ll need something on the order of a GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 570 under the hood to see around 45 FPS at 1080p. No matter what settings you use, you’ll need 50GB of storage space, and Fatshark recommends a solid-state drive for everything except the lowest settings.

Here are the Warhammer 40K: Darktide system requirements:

Without ray-tracing

Minimum Recommended
Preset Low
FSR On		 Medium
DLSS-SR or FSR on
OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit
CPU Intel i5-6600
AMD Ryzen 5 2600		 Intel i7-9700k
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Storage 50 GB (HDD) 50 GB (SSD)
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 970
AMD Radeon RX 570		 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
RAM 8 GB 16 GB
Expected FPS 30-45 60

With ray-tracing

Low Medium High
Preset Medium
DLSS-SR: Quality		 High
DLSS-SR: Quality		 High
DLSS-SR: Quality
DLSS-FG: On
Ray tracing
settings		 Global Illumination: Off
Reflections: Low		 Global Illumination: High
Reflections: Low		 Global Illumination: High
Reflections: High
OS Windows 10/11
64-bit		 Windows 10/11
64-bit		 Windows 10/11
64-bit
CPU Intel i7-11700K
AMD Ryzen 5 3600		 Intel i7-11700K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800		 Intel i7-12700K
AMD Ryzen 9 5900
Storage 50 GB (SSD) 50 GB (SSD) 50 GB (SSD)
GPU Nvidia GeForce
RTX 2060		 Nvidia GeForce
RTX 3080		 Nvidia GeForce
RTX 4080
Resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160
RAM 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB
Expected FPS 40-50 60-70 100+

The Darktide release date was originally set for September, but it was delayed and will now launch November 30 – unless, that is, you pre-order. In that case, you can jump in early starting November 17.

