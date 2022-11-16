It’s almost time to start the hunt for Chaos beneath Hive Tertium, and the Warhammer 40K: Darktide system requirements have arrived so you can make sure your PC is up to snuff before you dive into the gory co-op game action. Fatshark has now revealed recommended specs for a variety of hardware environments, along with presets that should get you in the ballpark of where you need to be, even if you aren’t using one of the best gaming PCs on the market.

If you’re planning on going in with all the fancy ray-tracing effects enabled, you’ll need one of the best graphics cards available. For ray-traced global illumination and reflections on high at 4K resolution, Fatshark recommends nothing less than an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 – and even then, you’ll want DLSS enabled, along with DLSS 3.0’s frame generation tech.

Fortunately, on the lower end of the preset spectrum, you’ll need something on the order of a GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 570 under the hood to see around 45 FPS at 1080p. No matter what settings you use, you’ll need 50GB of storage space, and Fatshark recommends a solid-state drive for everything except the lowest settings.

Here are the Warhammer 40K: Darktide system requirements:

Without ray-tracing

Minimum Recommended Preset Low

FSR On Medium

DLSS-SR or FSR on OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel i5-6600

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel i7-9700k

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Storage 50 GB (HDD) 50 GB (SSD) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon RX 570 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 RAM 8 GB 16 GB Expected FPS 30-45 60

With ray-tracing

Low Medium High Preset Medium

DLSS-SR: Quality High

DLSS-SR: Quality High

DLSS-SR: Quality

DLSS-FG: On Ray tracing

settings Global Illumination: Off

Reflections: Low Global Illumination: High

Reflections: Low Global Illumination: High

Reflections: High OS Windows 10/11

64-bit Windows 10/11

64-bit Windows 10/11

64-bit CPU Intel i7-11700K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel i7-11700K

AMD Ryzen 7 5800 Intel i7-12700K

AMD Ryzen 9 5900 Storage 50 GB (SSD) 50 GB (SSD) 50 GB (SSD) GPU Nvidia GeForce

RTX 2060 Nvidia GeForce

RTX 3080 Nvidia GeForce

RTX 4080 Resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 RAM 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB Expected FPS 40-50 60-70 100+

The Darktide release date was originally set for September, but it was delayed and will now launch November 30 – unless, that is, you pre-order. In that case, you can jump in early starting November 17.