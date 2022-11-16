It’s almost time to start the hunt for Chaos beneath Hive Tertium, and the Warhammer 40K: Darktide system requirements have arrived so you can make sure your PC is up to snuff before you dive into the gory co-op game action. Fatshark has now revealed recommended specs for a variety of hardware environments, along with presets that should get you in the ballpark of where you need to be, even if you aren’t using one of the best gaming PCs on the market.
If you’re planning on going in with all the fancy ray-tracing effects enabled, you’ll need one of the best graphics cards available. For ray-traced global illumination and reflections on high at 4K resolution, Fatshark recommends nothing less than an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 – and even then, you’ll want DLSS enabled, along with DLSS 3.0’s frame generation tech.
Fortunately, on the lower end of the preset spectrum, you’ll need something on the order of a GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 570 under the hood to see around 45 FPS at 1080p. No matter what settings you use, you’ll need 50GB of storage space, and Fatshark recommends a solid-state drive for everything except the lowest settings.
Here are the Warhammer 40K: Darktide system requirements:
Without ray-tracing
|Minimum
|Recommended
|Preset
|Low
FSR On
|Medium
DLSS-SR or FSR on
|OS
|Windows 10/11 64-bit
|Windows 10/11 64-bit
|CPU
|Intel i5-6600
AMD Ryzen 5 2600
|Intel i7-9700k
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|Storage
|50 GB (HDD)
|50 GB (SSD)
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 970
AMD Radeon RX 570
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|RAM
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Expected FPS
|30-45
|60
With ray-tracing
|Low
|Medium
|High
|Preset
|Medium
DLSS-SR: Quality
|High
DLSS-SR: Quality
|High
DLSS-SR: Quality
DLSS-FG: On
|Ray tracing
settings
|Global Illumination: Off
Reflections: Low
|Global Illumination: High
Reflections: Low
|Global Illumination: High
Reflections: High
|OS
|Windows 10/11
64-bit
|Windows 10/11
64-bit
|Windows 10/11
64-bit
|CPU
|Intel i7-11700K
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|Intel i7-11700K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800
|Intel i7-12700K
AMD Ryzen 9 5900
|Storage
|50 GB (SSD)
|50 GB (SSD)
|50 GB (SSD)
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce
RTX 2060
|Nvidia GeForce
RTX 3080
|Nvidia GeForce
RTX 4080
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|RAM
|16 GB
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Expected FPS
|40-50
|60-70
|100+
The Darktide release date was originally set for September, but it was delayed and will now launch November 30 – unless, that is, you pre-order. In that case, you can jump in early starting November 17.