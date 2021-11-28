DC Universe Online MMO’s next-gen update may have been delayed to 2023

Daybreak and Dimensional Ink’s DC Universe Online launched in January 2011, meaning the big DC Comics MMO is nearly 11 years old and is looking a bit outdated at this point. It has a visual upgrade in the works but unfortunately, the DC Universe Online next-gen update seems to have been delayed – all the way to 2023, in fact.

Last year, in the 2020 investor presentation for Enad Global 7 – the holding company that owns Daybreak – it was confirmed that both DC Universe Online and the other venerable MMO Daybreak runs, Lord of the Rings Online, would be receiving “visual and technical updates” for both “PC and next-gen consoles”.

For DC Universe Online, this “revamp” was actually scheduled to arrive in Q4 2021 – which is just about now. However, according to Enad Global 7’s recently released 2021 presentation, the big visual upgrade has been significantly delayed – and it seems like players won’t be seeing the update until at least 2023, over a year late.

The presentation briefing merely mentions that DC Universe Online will receive a “graphics upgrade and the largest expansion content to date” in 2023. The visual update for Lord of the Rings Online is also still coming but doesn’t have a date this time – it was previously just “2022” to go along with Amazon’s planned Lord of the Rings TV series.

Daybreak hasn’t confirmed anything, but the update’s major delay may have something to Dimensional Ink’s big new MMO based on the Marvel universe that the investor presentation revealed was in the works. Guess DC Universe Online players will have to be patient for now, however.