One of Epic’s next free games is a popular horror game

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the the Antstream Arcade – Epic Welcome pack and The Hunter: Call of the Wild. As ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebies, too, and one of them is classic asymmetric horror game we’re sure you’ll recognise.

You’ll be able to grab Dead by Daylight and While True: learn() from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, December 2 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST. It’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie – or freebies, if you’re lucky. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

Here’s the Dead By Daylight blurb, to give you a taste: “Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (four vs one) horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage killer, and the other four players play as survivors, trying to escape the killer and avoid being caught and killed.”

Check out a trailer for Dead by Daylight below.

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.

