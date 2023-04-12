Dead Island 2 system requirements – ravenous recommended specs

It's safe to say Dead Island 2 requirements are anything but lightweight, and you'll at least an Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics card to slay zombies in 4K.

What are Dead Island 2 system requirements? Running the long-awaited zombie-infested sequel shouldn’t be a struggle, but Dead Island 2 specs are anything but lightweight. In fact, you’ll need a pretty expensive graphics card to crank things up to 4K 60fps, and sticking with the minimum will produce undead frame rates.

To meet Dead Island 2 minimum requirements, you’ll need a GPU on par with the AMD Radeon RX 480 or Nvidia GTX 1060. Both entry-level options aren’t exactly the best graphics card around, and picking one up in 2023 shouldn’t break the bank. Developers Deep Silver also advises using 10GB RAM to run Dead Island 2 – an odd number considering most games set the bar at 8GB.

Here are the Dead Island 2 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU AMD FX-9590
Intel Core i7-7700HQ		 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intrel Core i9 9900K
GPU AMD Radeon RX 480
Nvidia GTX 1060		 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
Nvidia RTX 2070 Super
RAM 10GB 16GB
Storage 70GB 70GB

While Dead Island 2 minimum specs won’t give your PC a fright, you’ll have to make do with ghastly frame rates. The developer states the setup caters to 1080p 30fps gameplay, meaning it’ll almost feel like playing the original on an Xbox 360. So, to boost fps and experience higher resolutions, you’ll need to kit your gaming PC out with an arsenal of newer parts.

Weirdly, opting for Dead Island 2 recommended specs won’t help you escape the horrors of lower resolutions, as the specs list apparently only targets frame rate. Pairing an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 Super with a CPU like the Intel Core i9-9900K will enable you to play at 1080p 60fps, which feels odd given the jump in GPU and processor specs.

Rather than sharing traditional Dead Island 2 PC specs, Deep Silver also includes two additional suggestions lists. You could say that the words ‘recommended’ hold little meaning this time around, as we doubt the developer thinks you should play at 1080p. With that in mind, you’ll want to grab hold of an RTX 3070 to play at 1440p 60fps, while upgrading to an Nvidia RTX 3090 will open the gates to 4K 60fps gameplay.

Lastly, you’ll need to free up 70GB of storage to satiate Dead Island 2 size requirements, but the developer doesn’t specify whether a solid-state drive is required. Therefore, you should be able to install the game on any hard drive you have to hand, even if upgrading to the best SSD for gaming will speed up load times.

Our Dead Island 2 preview has us itching to get back to the blood-drenched streets of HELL-A, and we reckon the new FLESH system could help to earn a spot at the best horror games table. Hopefully, adopting the best Dead Island 2 settings will add a bit of system requirements flexibly when the game rises from its release date grave, but it’s undeniably ravenous for brains PC specs.

