Dead or Alive Xtreme once again launches outside Japan thanks to a hentai platform

Dead or Alive Xtreme is now officially hentai. Publisher Koei Tecmo has generally tried to downplay the series’ trademark sex appeal to Western audiences with recent entries in the series of fighting games, and has stopped releasing the even-hornier beach volleyball spin-offs outside of Japan entirely. Until now, that is. You’ll be able to pick up Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation in English soon courtesy of a prolific purveyor of interactive pornography.

Venus Vacation will be available “in the near future” on Jorhen, the devs have confirmed in an official announcement. Jorhen bills itself on Twitter as “the best hentai gaming platform”, and there’s just enough NSFW imagery backing up that statement that I’m not going to link to it here. While Venus Vacation is billed as one of the platform’s “mainstream games”, it sits comfortably among the selection of extremely-thirsty waifu-collection apps.

This PC version of DOAX isn’t actually a sports game in the way its predecessors were. Instead, you simply set the parameters for your team’s strategy, dress them up in bikinis with various stat bonuses, and simply watch the matches play out. It’s already been available in English for ages, but the Steam app is region-locked, so you can’t actually download it in most English-speaking locations without bending Valve’s TOS to the breaking point.

It’s entirely possible that this Johren version will be region-locked too, but given the English promotion and the platform’s stated mission “fill a gap in the current otaku gaming landscape outside of Japan”, that seems unlikely.

Whether or not you’re up for ogling anime girls, Venus Vacation is a gacha game, which means it’s questionable in a whole different way. Expect to be regularly encouraged to spend a whole lot of money on a chance at acquiring ever-tinier swimsuits.

