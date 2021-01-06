Someone sells footage of Dead or Alive nude mods as a porn DVD, gets sued

Dead or Alive is horny. That’s kind of the series’ whole aesthetic, but it’s always been a decidedly non-nude sort of horniness. Whether that’s a matter of taste or a matter of selling ever-more-revealing swimsuit DLC is for you to decide, my friends, but the fact is that DOA publisher Koei Tecmo really doesn’t want you to make nude mods. It seems the company doesn’t want you selling footage of nude mods as pornography, either.

Koei Tecmo has announced that it plans to sue the unnamed maker of a DVD featuring modified footage from Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation, as noted by venerable Japanese outlet Famitsu and translated by Siliconera. The footage was modded for “the removal of character clothing”, and the resulting DVD was sold on an auction site.

The Japanese publisher is pursuing the suit as a case of malicious copyright infringement, and plans to bring both a criminal case and a civil suit against the alleged porn-maker. Koei Tecmo will be seeking restitution over the copyright infringement.

Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation is the Japan-only spin-off of DOA’s beach volleyball subseries. It’s a gacha title with little in the way of ‘gameplay’, but it does at least feature plenty of ways to spend increasingly absurd amounts of money on digital bikinis.

I would normally attempt to embed a trailer for a game right here, but you’re probably better off just looking up Maxim photoshoots on YouTube.

Anyway, sex games. They exist, and you can play them without fear of Koei Tecmo knocking on your door. (Probably.)