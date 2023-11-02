Forget The Day Before, save 70% on the last good Dead Rising game

Feel like taking on hordes of the living dead, dispatching them in silliest, bloodiest ways possible? Then Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition, the last good Dead Rising game, is an absolute steal at 70% off on Steam. And as an added bonus, it’s not Dead Rising 4.

There’s no shortage of open-world zombie games but, back in 2006, when Dead Rising came out, they were thinner on the ground. And while Dead Rising 4 may have killed off the series (alongside re-casting Frank West), Dead Rising 3 is the best it’s ever been.

That’s why you should snap up Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition, currently 70% off in a Steam sale. Taking place in Los Perdidos, a fictional Californian city, it pits you against thousands upon thousands of the living dead.

And what do you have to defend yourself with? Basically, anything. Parkour isn’t an option, but everything else is fair game. Want to build your own zombie-slaughtering vehicle? Feel like dressing up as a football mascot and strapping knives to your gloves? You can.

Even if there’s no real benefit to doing it, you can pick up any object and fling it at the undead. A pizza isn’t going to do much damage but you can always tell someone you were possessed by the spirit of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

On top of that, there are survivors to rescue, larger-than-life enemies to fight and a huge chunk of city to explore. And the Apocalypse Edition of Dead Rising 3 contains all the DLC for the game.

Unfortunately, Dead Rising 4 ditched most of the fun and is the reason that there hasn’t been a new Dead Rising game in seven years. Capcom has boasted it has a new game that’s expected to sell millions but I doubt that’s Dead Rising 5.

Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition is $8.99 / £7.49 on Steam until Tuesday November 7 as part of Capcom’s Halloween sale. You can get it right here.

