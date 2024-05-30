XCOM meets Resident Evil in new zombie tactics game, with demo out now

Turn-based tactics lovers have a ghoulish new Steam game to add to their wishlist. Dead Season, an upcoming indie from Iceberg Interactive and Snail Bite, takes the strategy elements seen in games like XCOM and merges them with a zombie outbreak storyline, as you lead a team of survivors through hordes of undead horrors. With a demo now available, you can jump into the action right away.

Much like horror genre classics Resident Evil 2 and 3, Dead Season takes place in a city that’s been overrun by a zombie plague. From the trailer, it looks like you’ll have plenty of options for fending off the undead, including powerful guns, melee weapons, unlockable perks, and even a combine harvester. That last one looks particularly gruesome, so of course I can’t wait to try it out.

If you’re still not sold, a Dead Season demo is now available to download for a limited time on Steam. This preview of the turn-based game includes three of 16 levels, where you’ll be completing various objectives, hunting for resources, and battling some of the infected creatures that stalk the streets.

The Dead Season demo is available to play from May 30 to June 17, meaning you’ve got just over two weeks to get a taste for the undead action that awaits. You can download the demo here.

