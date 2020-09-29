The best turn-based strategy games on PC

Turn-based strategy games bring out the more cerebral undertones of the genre – the break afforded by ‘turns’ allows us to think, ponder and plan our moves with as much expert precision as we can muster. Witnessing that mater plan unfold can create untold levels of satisfaction, and suddenly you fancy yourself the master tactician.

This genre is also home to the ‘one more turn’ trope – that feeling of near-addiction that compels you to click the ‘End Turn’ button just one more time to see what happens. Maybe you’re waiting to see the outcome of a daring attack, maybe you’re just trying to click through some downtime. We also have an ultimate list of the best strategy games on pc if you’re looking to expand beyond petty concepts like ‘turns’.

This is a ‘living’ list, in the sense that there are many worthy candidates and not enough room to fit them all in. Every so often (especially as new games come out), we’ll give this list a refresh and an update to bring some other titles their turn in the spotlight.

What are the best Turn-Based Strategy Games?

Gears Tactics

Panzer Corps 2

Unity of Command 2

BattleTech

Battle Brothers

Wargroove

Frozen Synapse 2

Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach

The Battle for Wesnoth

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Let’s take a look at some of our favourite turn-based strategy games…

Gears Tactics

There have been quite a few challengers to XCOM’s turn-based tactical throne over the past few months. Some have been good, some not so good. As much as the Gears of War third-person shooter franchise is well regarded, we’re still surprised at how good its turn-based tactics spin-off is in Gears Tactics. Set before the events of the original Gears of War, this game is essentially a series of tactical battles strung together by a narrative and some light progression mechanics.

There’s no strategy layer, and while there’s some persistence for main characters it mainly revolves around loot and some basic skill-trees. It’s not perfect, but it’s imperfections stand to further highlight just how solid the rest of it is. One innovation they’ve tried to carry over from the shooter series is the ‘boss battle’ elements. These do work in the tactical sphere, but can still be a bit clunky. Still, if you’re looking for some to scratch that turn-based tactics itch, this is one of the best newcomers in a while. Read our Gears Tactics review for more.

Panzer Corps 2

This one’s a bit more on the hardcore side, but when it comes to historical turn-based strategy games, the Panzer Corps franchise is King. Panzer Corps 2 builds on the original game’s success and couples it with a brand new 3D engine. The scale is a bit abstract – a single tank can actually represent hundreds of vehicles – but it allows you play sweeping campaigns on maps that can represent chunks of entire countries.

It’s a combat-focused game, so you don’t need to worry about building units, but you WILL have to worry about keeping your forces supplied as they blitz across the map. Tactical options such as encirclement, supporting fire & breaking down units into smaller ‘mini’ versions for a decent flank means you’ll have plenty of options with which to take that key objective. It’s not too far-removed from a hex-based, WW2-style Advanced Wars.

Unity of Command 2

An excellent strategy game that doubles up as a viable gateway to the world of digital war games, Unity of Command 2 does everything its predecessor did and more. By changing up the scenario design and adding in new elements like HQ’s and more meaningful meta-campaign, few repeats of the same mission will play out the same, although UoC has always had a trace of ‘puzzle’ DNA within it, which is still true but not to the same extend as the first game.

Unity of Command 2 takes players to the more known waters of the Western front, starting with the closing stages of the Battle for North Africa, before moving on to the invasion of Sicily, Italy before finally allowing you to re-live the Normandy campaigns. As you play through the grand campaign, your army units and HQs will grow and improve over time, and there’s also a light card mechanic that allows you to play a limited number of special actions that can make or break an offensive.

BATTLETECH

Whichever way you cut it, BattleTech is a colossal title and a long time coming. A meaty, ruminative turn-based mech battler that does as much justice to its FASA tabletop roots as it does to making a ponderous, complex miniature game come alive in digital form. Its depth and sprawl is the product of thirty-odd years of lore and gaming, and the game most mech-heads were chasing.

This is a game that demands commitment, selling the idea of mechwarrior combat being anything but brief. There’s lots of crunchiness to encounters on the tactical level, with heat and weapon management coalescing with environmental factors and position. Mechs are beautifully detailed, evoking just the right mix of old Ral Patha miniatures and the thankful modernisation of MechWarrior Online’s artistic precedent. We also have a Mech Build Guide to help people get to grips with the wealth of options.

At the time of writing, active development of BattleTech has ended as the studio moves to other projects, but they did release a lot of free content and three major expansions: Flashpoint, Urban Warfare & Heavy Metal.

Battle Brothers

Battle Brothers is ostensibly the Game of Thrones: Bron Simulator. A deliciously low-fantasy mercenary manager that is refreshingly free of trope-ridden kings and kingdoms, OverHyper Studios’ hex-based combat game is immediately accessible, balanced by brutality and permadeath.

There’s a hand-crafted quality to the game, appealing in much the same way as Unity of Command 2. Grim little busts of ugly mercenaries plug their way across swamps and forests, paper-dolled with whatever arms and armor you assigned, engaging in violent combat with all manner of armies. What’s most impressive about Battle Brothers is the impact with which it conveys every hit, stab, slice and shot. Each successful attack is incredibly visceral, making sure you know that there are no do-overs in the Battle Brothers world. By the end of each encounter, the field is littered with loosed arrows, blood and corpses. Those who died are indeed gone for good. And those that survive just may live a little longer.

Wargroove

While not the ultimate Advanced Wars PC game we could have asked for, this highly anticipated turn-based tactics title certainly did not disappoint when it released in February 2019. An excellent visual design coupled with a rich tactical experience across all the factions meant that this was a game that was easy to learn, challenging to master, but never anything less than a delight to play.

The real strength of Wargroove however is its built-in future proofing. There’s plenty to do and try out straight out of the box, but a powerful and robust editor means that there will be some fantastic user-generated content coming down the pipe in the months ahead. People are already recreating maps and entire campaigns from other classics like Fire Emblem and Advanced Wars, so we can’t wait to see what the else the community does with the game. Read our Wargroove review for more.

Frozen Synapse 2

Indie sensation Frozen Synapse is very much deserving of its accolades. A simultaneous turn-based breakdown of CounterStrike at its heart, Mode 7 Games condensed the fundamentals of the first-person shooter — movement, stance, speed and vectors — into five-second parcels of plotting direction and behaviour. While the sequel didn’t try to mess with this simple and effective formula too much, it did try to instil a sense of purpose with a ‘big picture’ strategy layer.

Frozen Synapse 2’s main offering is a grand-strategy layer. You run a private security firm in a procedurally generated city, and your goal is to grow, keep the other organisations in check, while also deal with a mysterious new foe that’s appeared on the scene. Take contracts, hire recruits to fill out your squads, and fight your enemies in battlegrounds that vary depending on where the action takes place. The initial offering is functional and imperfect, but it’s already proven to be a great way of offering an excellent tactical experience with meaning and persistence.

Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach

We’re thankfully not short on Warhammer games, and when they’re as satisfying as Straylight Entertainment’s Sanctus Reach, I say keep them coming. Sanctus Reach is an interesting creation because it strikes exactly the right balance fans would want in retaining the ruminative cogitation of the tabletop with the flair and spectacle of a digital interpretation.

Snapped to a grid and letting the computer do the heavy statistical lifting, players are free to think three moves ahead as they smash Orks into Space Wolves and vice versa. Map design retains a tabletop physicality, strewn with exactly the kind of terrain assets you’d hope to roam amidst, and Sanctus Reach’s scale is pitch-perfect for selling its interpretation of digital miniature battles. With asynchronous multiplayer, lengthy campaign and good skirmish, all the game really needs is MORE WAAAGH.

The Battle for Wesnoth

What kind of turn-based list would it be without some sort of open-source or free elder statesman of the genre? Just inching out People’s General, The Battle for Wesnoth is a sprawling suite of tactical turn-based hexery. The game itself is accommodating, the community modules vast and varied, and heck, it’s even been ported to phones. Wesnoth in its base form feels like it’s at an aesthetic cross-roads between traditional Japanese SRPGS and Western heavy-hitters like Heroes of Might & Magic.

Light enough to run on the most dismal of systems, and not costing a brass razoo, The Battle of Wesnoth is truly the people’s game.

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Alongside Civilization, there are few games that can share as much clout as Julian Gollop’s seminal X-Com. Firaxis spit-shone the formula in 2012 in an all-caps frisson of console-friendly overhauls. Still that same great punitive taste, but with all the bells and whistles of a modern interface. Selling gangbusters, the sequel came in 2016.

XCOM 2 might have had some initial technical niggles around launch, but thereafter has been patched up to shine as intended. Coupled with War of the Chosen, XCOM 2’s pot-stirring expansion that throws antagonistic human factions into the mix, there’s little reason not to have Firaxis’ second tilt at this magisterial series in your library. Asymmetric constraints loom as the player’s rag-tag rotation of freedom fighters make grounds against the established occupation, with an emphasis on hit and run missions. Secondary objectives also add an interesting tension to the game, as well as the looming threat of a grand alien program that cooks away in the background, harbouring a fail-state if left to mature. War of the Chosen elevates XCOM 2 from admirable sequel to essential addition to the long-running franchise. The story might put humanity on the back foot, but XCOM has never been more ahead.

More Turn-Based Strategy Game Recommendations

From recent releases, to reader recommendations and previous entries on this list, here are some other great turn-based strategy games you should check out:

