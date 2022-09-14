Death Stranding, MGS creator Hideo Kojima confirms VR project for TGS

Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima, who also directed the abandoned Silent Hill prototype PT, has said that his development studio Kojima Productions will showcase a new VR project at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show, due to begin on September 15.

Kojima left Konami, which had published the Metal Gear Solid and Zone of the Enders series, in 2015, following the cancellation of an upcoming reboot of horror franchise Silent Hill. Establishing Kojima Productions as an independent studio, in 2019 Kojima and team released open-world apocalypse RPG Death Stranding, which was ported to PC in 2020. The studio’s next project is yet to be announced, but during this year’s Summer Games Fest, Kojima stated that his company had partnered with Xbox Game Studios to create a game based on a “never-before-seen concept”. “There is a game I have always wanted to make,” Kojima said. “It’s a completely new game that no one has ever seen or experienced before.”

Whether this project is connected to Kojima Productions’ presentation at Tokyo Game Show is unconfirmed, but Kojima has shared images of himself using an Oculus Quest 2, saying that Kojima Productions will be at TGS to show a new VR project. “Doing the final check of KJP VR that we are going to show at TGS 2022,” Kojima writes, alongside three pictures of himself using the Oculus Quest 2 controllers.

Doing the final check of KJP VR that we are going to show at TGS 2022👍😍🫶🚀 pic.twitter.com/GFWZSc6OAc — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 14, 2022

Microsoft and Xbox are also presenting at TGS, perhaps hinting that Kojima’s VR project could indeed be related to the new game originally announced at Summer Games Fest. Kojima Productions’ former publisher Konami will also be at the show, alongside Capcom, and Square Enix.

If you want to know more about Kojima and VR, the original Metal Gear Solid has already been partly remade for VR thanks to an ambitious mod project. We also have guides to the best VR headsets available in 2022, and the best VR games on PC, including Half-Life: Alyx.