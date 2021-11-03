Deathloop is 43% off in Fanatical’s birthday sale

Whether you’re eagerly awaiting a new release and looking to save some money on the pre-order, or you’re stocking up on the best games of 2021, we’ve got some good news for you. PC game retailer Fanatical has just marked its fourth birthday, and to celebrate, it’s offering up to 96% off some of the biggest titles as part of its Big Birthday Bash sale.

There’s an enormous library of both classics and new favourites to choose from at almost indecently reduced prices, including Deathloop (our first game with a 10/10 review in almost two years) for just $34.19 (or 43% off its usual RRP). Even games which haven’t been released yet, like Football Manager 2022 (which is now 25% off) have had their prices slashed. For those who prefer to play indie games rather than the big triple A releases, there’s also Fanatical’s Indie Legends Bundle, which consists of eight classic games which are now 96% off. Whatever your taste in games, you’re bound to find a hidden gem or two. Plus, if you spend more than $10 (or £8) you’ll also receive a free game.

As the days get shorter, the nights get longer, and the game release delays just keep coming, a well-stocked bank of games is more important than ever. But this birthday sale is only running for a limited time, with certain offers only live for a day or two, so don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to bulk up your gaming library at a discount.

Not sure where to start? We’ve picked out some of our favourite deals below:

Deathloop Deathloop Fanatical $59.99 $39.59

Resident Evil Village Resident Evil Village Fanatical $59.99 $32.99

Football Manager 2022 (pre-order) Football Manager 2022 (pre-order) Fanatical $54.99 $41.24

Battlefield™ 2042 Standard Edition Battlefield™ 2042 Standard Edition Fanatical $59.99 $52.79

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Fanatical $39.99 $35.89

Totalwar: Warhammer III (pre-order) Totalwar: Warhammer III (pre-order) Fanatical $59.99 $47.39

Back 4 Blood Back 4 Blood Fanatical $59.99 $53.39

Indie Legends Bundle XII Indie Legends Bundle XII Fanatical $117.92 $3.99