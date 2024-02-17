Deep Rock Galactic Survivor is a spin-off of 2020’s massively popular co-op shooter Deep Rock Galactic. The new title, developed by Funday Games, takes the world and characters of the original and inserts them into a completely new genre with massively successful results right off the bat. Despite the game still being in early access, the single-player title has already topped the original’s Steam peak player count just days after release, making for one impressive launch.

Deep Rock Galactic Survivor is the most recent title in a new massively popularized subgenre of auto-shooter survival games headlined by 2022’s Vampire Survivors. Funday Games’ Survivor replaces the co-op with single player and has the player extract resources and blast away cave dwellers via a new top-down camera angle.

The original Deep Rock Galactic made waves in 2020 as a hugely popular co-op shooter; Survivor has already broken past the original’s player count in just its launch weekend window. While the OG has a peak player count of 46,687 according to SteamDB, Survivor already has a peak of 47,728.

This eclipse could very well be related to price: the original’s price tag currently sits at $29.99/£24.99, while Deep Rock Galactic Survivor is just $8.99/£8.99. Survivor is currently 10% off on Steam from its original $9.99/£9.99 pricing as it currently sits in early access where it will stay for the next six months. However, Deep Rock Galactic has been on Steam sale past as low as $9.89/£8.24.

It seems like the mixture of a positive initial reaction to the game, coupled with a much lower price entry point, has brought in tons of new fans to the budding Deep Rock Galactic franchise.

