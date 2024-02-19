Save $100 on this 27-inch Dell gaming monitor if you act fast

There’s a fantastic Dell gaming monitor deal available right now on Amazon, with the Dell G2724D currently discounted by 33%. That equates to a $100 saving on this display’s normal $299 cost.

This isn’t just any old cheap display either, even if it isn’t a panel that currently features on our best gaming monitor guide. It includes a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution – not the lower 1,920 x 1,080 resolution of some cheaper 27-inch monitors – and goes up to 165Hz refresh rate.

What’s more, you get niceties like a fully adjustable stand as well. That means you won’t have to resort to using a handful of hardback books to adjust the height of your display or rely on spending extra money on a monitor arm or raiser.

Inevitably, a few cost-saving measures have been put in place, so you don’t get a USB hub, for instance, and there are no included speakers. That said, you get two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs and one HDMI 2.0 in, so you’ve plenty for most standard PC gaming setups, though if you have multiple consoles, you’ll need an HDMI switcher.

While Amazon lists the Dell G2724D as normally costing $299, it has dropped in price to $224 on occasion. However, this current $199 is its lowest ever and is listed as a limited time offer, so you’ll have to act fast to get it so cheap.

Buyers outside the US can’t currently access this deal but those in the UK can find the similarly-specced AOC Gaming Q27G2S at its lowest price since Black Friday 2023 right now.

If you’ve decided this offer isn’t quite what you’re after, check out our best gaming monitor guide for more recommendations for any screen size and budget.