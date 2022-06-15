Dell, HP, and Lenovo say goodbye to gaming laptop hard drives

You’d be hard-pressed to find any of the best gaming laptops using a hard disk drive as their primary storage solution, with most manufacturers having replaced them with the best SSDs and relegating the mechanical drives to an optional expansion. However, it appears that HDDs may soon disappear from portable PCs entirely.

Searching through over 100 consumer and gaming laptop models across Dell, HP, and Lenovo’s US websites, TechRadar Pro found that all three manufacturers had removed hard drives from their product lines entirely. There are several reasons for this according to the companies, including lack of demand and falling prices for eMMC and SSD storage.

It’s likely that other major players within the consumer and gaming laptop markets will follow suit (if they haven’t already), and we can only see this as being a good thing for both manufacturers and consumers. Less moving parts means less points of failure, and I’m sure we’d all be happy to see the back of the ‘click of death.’