Epic’s next free game is occult pinball with shmup and hack-and-slash

Demon's Tilt Epic free game: a crazy game of occult pinball unfolds

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the first-person psychological horror In Sound Mind, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebie, too. Demon’s Tilt is a pinball game with shmup and hack-and-slash elements. It’s a wild mix of things, but that’s okay.

You’ll be able to grab Demon’s Tilt from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, March 24 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 3pm GMT. It’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

Here’s the store blurb for Demon’s Tilt: “Turbo-charged pinball returns! Now with bigger sprites, more baddies, more secrets, and more bullets! Demon’s Tilt pushes the limits of the video pinball genre with shmup and hack-and-slash elements.”

Check out a trailer for Demon’s Tilt below.

YouTube Thumbnail

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.

Iain Harris

Deputy news editor

Published:

A big fan of JRPGs and sci-fi games, Iain's at home dressing up in Final Fantasy XIV, though he's no stranger to Genshin Impact or GTA Online. Has bylines at Kotaku UK and RPS.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Epic’s next free game is occult pinball with shmup and hack-and-slash","type":"news","category":"demons-tilt"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Flarb","genre":"Indie","title":"Demon's Tilt","genres":["Indie"]}}}}
Read More
Upcoming PC Games