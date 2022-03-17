Epic’s next free game is occult pinball with shmup and hack-and-slash

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the first-person psychological horror In Sound Mind, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebie, too. Demon’s Tilt is a pinball game with shmup and hack-and-slash elements. It’s a wild mix of things, but that’s okay.

You’ll be able to grab Demon’s Tilt from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, March 24 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 3pm GMT. It’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

Here’s the store blurb for Demon’s Tilt: “Turbo-charged pinball returns! Now with bigger sprites, more baddies, more secrets, and more bullets! Demon’s Tilt pushes the limits of the video pinball genre with shmup and hack-and-slash elements.”

Check out a trailer for Demon’s Tilt below.

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.