Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt raid release date and what to expect

The Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt raid release date is still a while away, but there’s plenty you can do to prepare. We don’t know what the recommended light level for Beyond Light’s raid is, for example, so it’s wise to level up your characters as much as you can so you’re ready.

If you’re new to Destiny, the raids are the space game’s endgame activity. You’ll need to wrangle up five other players to attempt one, and make sure your guns and armour are levelled up to the point that you won’t be blown away by the baddies. Each raid poses various boss fights that have various mechanics for you to figure out, making each encounter almost puzzle-like. You’ll be finely rewarded for your efforts, too, as each raid comes with high-level loot such as armour and weapons.

Now that Destiny 2’s latest expansion is out, though, we thought we’d compile up some useful details for the Deep Stone Crypt raid to help you prepare. There’s oodles of information scattered around the web, but it’s useful to have it all organised into one place.

Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt release date

Destiny 2’s Deep Stone Crypt releases 10:00 PST / 15:00 EST / 18:00 GMT on November 21, 2020. So you still have plenty of time to level up your characters and get yourself raid ready. It’s a longer wait than we’re typically used to, but we’re more than happy to take the extra time to get our characters up to scratch.

Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt rewards

Someone managed to hop into Beyond Light before the release date (naughty) and managed to get a few snaps of the rewards for the upcoming Destiny 2 raid. They are all in your collections, anyway, so you don’t need to worry about spoilers.

The armour meshes Europa’s icy climate with the mechanical nature of the game’s Exos. As far as weapons go, there is a hand cannon, sniper, and potentially an Exotic rocket launcher.

Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt tips

Our main tip, for now, revolves around levelling up as you prepare for the raid’s launch. Players have discovered that you can reach the Destiny 2 soft cap fairly swiftly by doing the Widow’s Walk lost sector in EDZ. We’re not sure if it’s a glitch or not, but the mini-boss will drop a legendary engram each time that it’s ten points above your current light level. Regardless, people are reporting online that it’s only taking them around one hour to hit light level 1200.

And that’s your lot for now. We’ll be sure to be sure to stuff this Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt raid guide with more details as they come available. In the meantime, though, good luck boosting your light level as far as possible and check out all the Destiny 2 Exotics to help you on your way.