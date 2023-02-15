Destiny 2 Lightfall raid release date, start time, and details

What is the Destiny 2 Lightfall raid release date? If you’re looking for information about the raid launching with the Lightfall DLC, we have all the answers you and your fireteam need to properly prepare for the raid and earn rewards for completion in the Contest Mode timeframe.

While we don’t know all the details on the Lightfall raid in Destiny 2, we do know it will be an all-new raid in the free PC game, as opposed to Vault of Glass in 2021 and the King’s Fall raid last year, which were both remakes of raids from the original Destiny. However, there are some clues as to what we might expect. Here’s everything we know about the Destiny 2 Lightfall raid release date, start time, Contest Mode details, and more.

Destiny 2 Lightfall raid release date

The Destiny 2 Lightfall raid release date is Friday, March 10 at 9am PST / noon EST / 5pm UTC. This is during the second week of Destiny 2 season 20. The launch date gives Guardians ten days from the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date to explore the newest content, weapons, armour, and the all-new Destiny 2 Strand subclass before jumping into the raid. This will also afford them plenty of time to reach the game’s Power cap so they can be at the highest level possible before attempting the raid on launch.

The raid will launch in Contest Mode at that time and will last for 48 hours. This is a change from previous raid events, which limited Contest Mode to 24 hours. Bungie says it made this change so that players would have more time to take breaks and so people who aren’t available to complete the raid on the launch date can still attempt to earn a unique emblem typically granted to players who complete it on the first day.

Destiny 2 Lightfall raid details

A description of the raid on the official Lightfall website for the FPS game gives us a few hints.

“Ferried from an unknown time and place, a haunting presence has been detected,” the site says. “We must now confront the ancient threat growing at our doorstep.”

There has been some speculation that this raid will take place inside the Traveler itself, though that is unconfirmed. Bungie will likely reveal information about the raid just ahead of its release, as the development studio has done previously.

Destiny 2 Lightfall raid Contest Mode

Contest Mode is Bungie’s way of evening the playing field for all players. Contest mode restricts players to 20 Power levels lower than the suggested level for the raid and it forbids using specific high-DPS weapons, ensuring that everyone attempting to gain the emblem works on an even playing field. As a result, context mode can prove incredibly challenging as entire fireteams must undertake the technically underpowered for each encounter. However, this difficulty is also why some of the game’s best players attempt to complete raids on day one (and, with the forthcoming changes, day two). After the raid is live for 48 hours, players can then play through the raid without any restrictions.

Destiny 2’s World First competitions are popular viewing events as teams compete to be first to complete the raid. The winning team members win a unique raid belt, and fans can watch all the action on Destiny 2 players’ YouTube and Twitch accounts. However, be warned that such races can take ten hours or more as players face challenging enemies and work their way through what are often complicated puzzle mechanics.

That’s everything we know about the forthcoming Destiny 2 Lightfall raid release date and details of the new activity. If you’re looking to catch up on Destiny 2 season 19 content, you’ll want to check out our Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher dungeon guide and our Revision Zero exotic quest guide. You still have time to play through King’s Fall, which will likely become part of the raid rotation after Lightfall launches, so you can attempt to land some sweet goodies from the Destiny 2 King’s Fall loot table, including the powerful Touch of Malice exotic weapon. Make sure you’re also up to date on the best Destiny 2 builds in time for the new raid.