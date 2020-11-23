Destiny 2 Cloudstrike Exotic – how to get the Exotic sniper rifle

Looking for Cloudstrike in Destiny 2? This Exotic sniper rifle is one of three new Destiny 2 Exotics to drop into the space game now that the new Deep Stone Crypt raid has been completed.

The other new Exotics are the Eyes of Tomorrow and Lament. The latter you don’t have to successfully beat the raid to obtain, unlike Eyes of Tomorrow which drops upon completing the raid. We would suggest going for the Cloudstrike first, though, as it looks delightfully powerful, and, well, Bungie has a tendency to nerf things that are too powerful. You don’t need a six-person fireteam to locate this sniper, either, so it’s well worth going after as – much like the name – it shoots powerful lightning strikes at enemies. It’s already proving powerful in the Crucible, and very handy in PvE activities.

The Cloudstrike is, however, a random drop – so although there’s no sure way of knowing if you’ll get it, grinding through the new playlist is half the fun, right? Also, there are ways to make the grind easier, as you can also adjust the difficulty to zip through the next steps a bit quicker, but the Cloudstrike is a rare drop, so may need a couple (or more) attempts for it to drop. So, get ready to rinse and repeat.

How to get the Cloudstrike in Destiny 2

You need to complete both the Europa Explorer I and II missions from Variks. You can unlock them by selecting new Sabotages from Variks after you’ve unlocked the Weekly Empire Hunt activity by completing a mission from both Variks and the Exo Stranger.

This will require you to first, kill a few dozen enemies with each weapon slot, and next, take on more powerful enemies in Empire Hunts. After completing both these missions a new Empire Hunt playlist is available as an icon on your map. Again, you may need to grind this a few times, but the Cloudstrike will eventually drop from the boss at the end.

It also doesn’t seem to matter which difficulty you choose, so if you’re keen to get the Cloudstrike in Destiny 2 quickly, then pick 1180 to grind through the playlist efficiently. You can also skip a bunch of enemies as well, so only take on enemies that you really have to to get to the end fight quicker.