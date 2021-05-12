Destiny 2 Exotics list: all golden weapons and armour in the game

Destiny 2 Exotics are the most sought-after items in the game and its expansions. They’re harder to get, they look sexier, and they have unique perks that will change your whole playstyle (or are just good fun). Here is every exotic weapon and armour piece in Destiny 2 and all its expansions so far, along with advice on how to get them, and our thoughts about whether they’re any good.

While Legendary gear is the meat of your build, Exotics are the spice. Their perks shake things up so dramatically that you can only have one Exotic weapon or armour piece equipped at a time, for the sake of balance (or sanity). Some are so impactful that they should be considered the linchpin of your build, and will have game-changing interplay with your subclass tree or certain Legendary weapons.

Like Legendaries, Exotics can be upgraded into masterworks, but there are some differences. Weapons require a special Exotic Masterwork Catalyst, which only drops under specific conditions that vary with each gun. All Exotics can be infused, but they don’t take shaders – instead they have special skins called ornaments, which you can get from Eververse.

Destiny 2 season of the splicer exotic weapons

Cryosthesia 77k

Weapon type: Exotic Kinetic Sidearm

Final blows with this weapon enable a Charged Shot for a short duration. Targets hit by this shot are instantly frozen at the cost of the weapon’s entire magazine.

VEX MYTHOCLAST

Weapon type: Exotic Energy Fusion Rifle

This weapon fires a single bolt with each trigger pull. Defeating targets builds stacks of Overcharge. Swap firing modes when fully Overcharged. In alternative firing mode, hold the trigger to charge up and fire more powerful linear fusion shots.

DESTINY 2 SEASON OF THE SPLICER EXOTIC ARMOUR

BOOTS OF THE ASSEMBLER

Weapon type: Exotic Warlock Legs

Standing in a healing rift creates Noble Seekers that seek out allies that are not in a rift and heal them. Standing in an empowering rift creates Noble Seekers that grant both you and your ally a damage bonus. Each time a Noble Seeker finds one of your allies, the duration of your rift is briefly extended while you are standing in it.

STAR-EATER SCALES

Weapon type: Exotic Hunter Legs

You gain additional Super energy from Orbs of Power you pick up. While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, causing you to gain a burst of healing when cast and a bonus to your Super damage. At maximum overcharge, you also gain an overshield.

THE PATH OF BURNING STEPS

Weapon type: Exotic Titan Legs

Solar final blows periodically grant you an escalating bonus to weapon damage. You are harder to slow or freeze with Stasis, and when you break out, you take no damage from doing so, creating a burst of Solar energy around yourself.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light exotic weapons

No time to Explain

Weapon type: Exotic Pulse Rifle

Precision hits and shots against enemies affected by Stasis will return to the magazine. Stack this effect to summon a portal which will fire bullets from an alternate timeline of the weapon.

Cloudstrike

Weapon type: Exotic Sniper Rifle

Precision final blows will generate lightning bolts at the target location. Rapid precision shots will summon an entire storm at the point of impact.

The Lament

Weapon type: Exotic Sword

A mortal blade, a stalwart shield. Block with The Lament to rev the balde, then shred through shielded enemies. At its peak, damaging an enemy will heal the wielder.

Salvation’s Grip

Weapon type: Exotic Grenade Launcher

Redemption is within your grasp. Each fired projectile will create Stasis crystals that will freeze nearby targets. Charge to increase the amount of crystals created and the freeze radius.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Exotic Armour

Icefall Mantle

Weapon type: Titan Exotic Gauntlets

Stand tall against the oncoming hordes with this reinforced armor that replaces the Titan’s Barricade with Overshield, absorbing damage from incoming fire.

Precious Scars

Weapon type: Titan Exotic Helmet

Prove your strength, even when coming back from the brink. Upon revives, the Titan gains an Overshield aura that protects the wearer and nearby allies.

Mask of Bakris

Weapon type: Hunter Exotic Helmet

Don the Mask to replace the Hunter’s Dodge ability with a longer range Shift ability that also temporarily cloaks the wearer during use.

Athrys’s Embrace

Weapon type: Hunter Exotic Gauntlets

The Hunter’s weighted knife gains a second ricochet; rapid precision hits gain a damage bonus and can temporarily stagger enemies.

Dawn Chorus

Weapon type: Warlock Exotic Helmet

Feel that sweet burn. The Warlock’s Daybreak projectiles deal extra damage and cause enemies to burn on contact. Gain melee energy each time a burn damages a target.

Necrotic Grip

Weapon type: Warlock Exotic Gauntlets

A deadly caress, compounded. Melee attacks corrupt enemies with increasing damage over time. Defeating a corrupted combatant spreads the corruption to nearby targets and restores melee energy.

Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy Exotic weapons

Tommy’s Matchbook

Weapon type: Auto Rifle

Auto Rifle Perk: Heat Sink – overheat damage is reduced if you aim down sights

Heat Sink – overheat damage is reduced if you aim down sights Source: Season of the Worthy season pass

The Fourth Horseman

Weapon type: Shotgun

Shotgun Perk: Broadside – each successive shot does more damage at the expense of a greater spread

Broadside – each successive shot does more damage at the expense of a greater spread Source: Season of the Worthy season pass Exotic quest

Destiny 2 Season of Dawn Exotic weapons

Symmetry

Weapon type: Scout Rifle

Scout Rifle Perk: Revolution – change to Arc Seeker mode by holding in the reload button – doing so allows you to fire shots that chase enemies and blow up

Revolution – change to Arc Seeker mode by holding in the reload button – doing so allows you to fire shots that chase enemies and blow up Source: comes free with the Season of Dawn Battle Pass

Devil’s Ruin

Weapon type: Sidearm

Sidearm Perk: Close the Gap – fire a powerful laser by holding the fire button

Close the Gap – fire a powerful laser by holding the fire button Source: complete the A Moment in Time Exotic quest

Bastion

Weapon type: Fusion Rifle

Fusion Rifle Perk: Saint’s Fists – charge up and fire three spreads of kinetic slug rounds

Saint’s Fists – charge up and fire three spreads of kinetic slug rounds Source: Saint-14 will offer the quest after the weekly reset on January 21, 2020 – if you can’t wait, though, you can complete the Corridors of Time quest

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Exotic weapons

DEATHBRINGER

Weapon type: rocket launcher

rocket launcher Perk: Dark Deliverance – hold left click to fire, and release to detonate rockets that release void orbs. The higher they fall, the more damage they’ll deal

Dark Deliverance – hold left click to fire, and release to detonate rockets that release void orbs. The higher they fall, the more damage they’ll deal Source: complete the Destiny 2 Deathbringer Exotic quest

DIVINITY

Weapon type: trace rifle

trace rifle Perk: Judgment – sustained damaged covers the target in a field that will weaken and disorientate them

Judgment – sustained damaged covers the target in a field that will weaken and disorientate them Source: you can unlock the Divinity Exotic quest by travelling to Lunar Battlegrounds while patrolling the moon. Once there, clear Vex enemies

ERIANA’S VOW

Weapon type: kinetic hand cannon

kinetic hand cannon Perk: Looks Can Kill – bullets pierce shields. The gun also comes with a scope

Looks Can Kill – bullets pierce shields. The gun also comes with a scope Source: this Exotic is yours if you buy the Battle Pass

LEVIATHAN’S BREATH

Weapon type: bow

bow Perk: Big-Game Hunter – stagger unshielded enemies with your arrows

Big-Game Hunter – stagger unshielded enemies with your arrows Source: obtain and complete the Leviathan’s Breath Exotic quest when once it goes live October 22, 2019

MONTE CARLO

Weapon type: auto rifle

auto rifle Perk: Monte Carlo Method – deals damage and reduces your melee cooldown. You also have the chance to charge your melee ability after every kill fully

Monte Carlo Method – deals damage and reduces your melee cooldown. You also have the chance to charge your melee ability after every kill fully Source: random drop

XENOPHAGE

Weapon type: machine gun

machine gun Perk: Pyrotoxin Rounds – your bullets explode on detonation

Pyrotoxin Rounds – your bullets explode on detonation Source: Exotic quest, goes live October 29, 2019

Destiny 2: Season of Opulence Exotic Weapons

bad juju

Weapon type: Pulse Rifle

Pulse Rifle Perk and trait: the String of Curses perk means that kills refill the magazine and increase damage. You’ll also pick up some progress towards your super depending on how many stacks you have.

the String of Curses perk means that kills refill the magazine and increase damage. You’ll also pick up some progress towards your super depending on how many stacks you have. Source: how do you get Bad Juju? Through the Moments of Triumphs; that’s how.

Tarrabah

Weapon type: SMG

SMG Perk and trait: the Ravenous Beast perk works by storing power when you give or take damage. When the orange bar on the side of the gun is full, reload to gain a boost to your damage and fire-rate.

the Ravenous Beast perk works by storing power when you give or take damage. When the orange bar on the side of the gun is full, reload to gain a boost to your damage and fire-rate. Source: to get the Tarrabah exotic SMG, you’ll need to complete the Gahlran encounter in the Destiny 2 Crown of Sorrow raid.

The truth

Weapon type: Rocket Launcher

Rocket Launcher Perk and trait: the Prototype Trueseeker perk means that rockets will track their targets ‘aggressively’.



the Prototype Trueseeker perk means that rockets will track their targets ‘aggressively’. Source: much like the Thorn and Last Word Exotic weapons, you can get the Truth by completing the special quest when it drops at a future date.

lumina

Weapon type: Hand Cannon

Hand Cannon Perk and trait: The first perk, Noble Rounds, causes orbs to spawn when enemies are killed. Pick them up and shoot at an ally from the hip and you’ll fire a healing orb at them.

The first perk, Noble Rounds, causes orbs to spawn when enemies are killed. Pick them up and shoot at an ally from the hip and you’ll fire a healing orb at them. Source: this Exotic, much like the Truth, is obtainable by completing a special mission called The Lumina.

Destiny 2: Season of the Drifter Exotic weapons

outbreak perfected

Weapon type: kinetic pulse rifle

kinetic pulse rifle Perk: Corruption Spreads – spawns SIVA nanites that deal damage to nearby enemies on rapid hits and precision kills.

Corruption Spreads – spawns SIVA nanites that deal damage to nearby enemies on rapid hits and precision kills. Source: the Outbreak Perfected quest can be started by picking up the Fallen Transponder on Titan.

ARBALEST

Weapon type: kinetic linear fusion rifle

kinetic linear fusion rifle Perk: Compounding Force – fires slugs that cause massive damage to elemental shields of enemy combatants.

Compounding Force – fires slugs that cause massive damage to elemental shields of enemy combatants. Source: The Arbalest exotic can be obtained in the current Revelry seasonal event. Likely to be added into the loot table thereafter, much like the Thunderlord.

THORN

Weapon type: hand cannon

hand cannon Perk and trait: Mark of the Devourer rounds pierce targets and deal damage over time. Kills with this weapon leave behind Remnants. Soul Devourer absorbing a Remnant strengthen Mark of the Devourer and partially refills the magazine.

Mark of the Devourer rounds pierce targets and deal damage over time. Kills with this weapon leave behind Remnants. Soul Devourer absorbing a Remnant strengthen Mark of the Devourer and partially refills the magazine. Source: You can pick up the Exotic Hand cannon by following the Thorn quest steps.

Destiny 2: Black ARMORY Exotics

Here are five fresh Destiny 2 Exotics that have arrived as part of the Black Armory update.

Anarchy

Weapon type: grenade launcher

grenade launcher Perk and trait: Arc Traps – grenades stick to surfaces and chain arc bolts to other mines

Arc Traps – grenades stick to surfaces and chain arc bolts to other mines Source: rare drop from Scourge of the Past completion

Jötunn

Weapon type : fusion rifle

: fusion rifle Perk and trait: Charge Shot – hold to charge up a tracking shot that explodes and burns on impact

Charge Shot – hold to charge up a tracking shot that explodes and burns on impact Source: rare drop from Bergusia Forge completion

Le Monarque

Weapon type: bow

bow Perk and trait: Poison Arrows – arrows fired quickly after a full draw become poison arrows. Precision hits with poison arrows spread poison to nearby enemies

Poison Arrows – arrows fired quickly after a full draw become poison arrows. Precision hits with poison arrows spread poison to nearby enemies Source: rare drop from Gofannon or Izanami Forge completion

Izanagi’s Burden

Weapon type: sniper rifle

sniper rifle Perk and trait: Honed Edge – holding reload consumes the magazine and loads a round with additional range and damage

Honed Edge – holding reload consumes the magazine and loads a round with additional range and damage Source: complete the Mysterious Box quest

The Last Word

Weapon type: hand cannon

hand cannon Perk and trait: Fan Fire – this weapon can be fired quickly and continuously. Faster reload and increased accuracy on successive hip-fire damage

Fan Fire – this weapon can be fired quickly and continuously. Faster reload and increased accuracy on successive hip-fire damage Source: The Last Word quest

Destiny 2: Forsaken Exotic Weapons

In Destiny 2, Exotic weapons have only one row of fixed perks. Of these, two are unique to each gun, and generally work together to define its gimmick. The first is the intrinsic (the gold one on the left), and the second is the ‘trait’, which is the second-to-last, reading from left to right.

Ace of spades

Weapon type: primary kinetic hand cannon

primary kinetic hand cannon Perk and trait: reloading after a kill grants a few extra-damage bullets in the next magazine. Radar remains active while aiming down sights. Precision kills cause targets to explode and increase reload speed

reloading after a kill grants a few extra-damage bullets in the next magazine. Radar remains active while aiming down sights. Precision kills cause targets to explode and increase reload speed Source: Ace of Spades quest, available after the Forsaken campaign

Black Talon

Weapon type: heavy Void sword

heavy Void sword Perk and trait: can fire projectiles, similarly to Bolt-Caster from Destiny 1

can fire projectiles, similarly to Bolt-Caster from Destiny 1 Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Cerberus+1

Weapon type: primary kinetic auto rifle

primary kinetic auto rifle Perk and trait: shoots erratic bullets from all four gun barrels at the same time. Aiming down sights tightens bullet spread

shoots erratic bullets from all four gun barrels at the same time. Aiming down sights tightens bullet spread Source: drop, engram, or vendor

The Chaperone

Weapon type: special Solar shotgun

special Solar shotgun Perk and trait: fires single slugs rather than buckshot. Precision kills briefly grant bonus handling, range, and precision damage

fires single slugs rather than buckshot. Precision kills briefly grant bonus handling, range, and precision damage Source: Chaperone quest

Lord of Wolves

Weapon type: special Solar shotgun

special Solar shotgun Perk and trait: fires powerful short-range burst of Solar shrapnel. Kills will double the number of projectiles per burst for a short period

fires powerful short-range burst of Solar shrapnel. Kills will double the number of projectiles per burst for a short period Source: random drop from completing Spider’s Wanted bounties

Malfeasance

Weapon type: primary kinetic hand cannon

primary kinetic hand cannon Perk and trait: bullets burrow into enemies, and will explode when enough bullets are stacked on one target. Bonus damage against Taken enemies and Gambit invaders

bullets burrow into enemies, and will explode when enough bullets are stacked on one target. Bonus damage against Taken enemies and Gambit invaders Source: Malfeasance quest

One Thousand Voices

Weapon type: heavy Solar fusion rifle

heavy Solar fusion rifle Perk and trait: “charging this weapon unleashes a giant continuous beam of death”. Beam superheats targets, causing delayed explosions

“charging this weapon unleashes a giant continuous beam of death”. Beam superheats targets, causing delayed explosions Source: rare Last Wish raid drop

The Queenbreaker

Weapon type: primary Arc linear fusion rifle

primary Arc linear fusion rifle Perk and trait: fires a long-range precision Arc bolt that blinds enemies on impact

fires a long-range precision Arc bolt that blinds enemies on impact Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Trinity Ghoul

Weapon type: primary Arc bow

primary Arc bow Perk and trait: fires arrows that split when released; aiming down sights and fully drawing the bow both decrease the spread. Precision kills will cause the next shot to chain lightning

fires arrows that split when released; aiming down sights and fully drawing the bow both decrease the spread. Precision kills will cause the next shot to chain lightning Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Two-Tailed Fox

Weapon type: heavy Void rocket launcher

heavy Void rocket launcher Perk and trait: shoots two rockets that can track the same target. Void rocket suppresses enemies, Solar rocket causes damage over time.

shoots two rockets that can track the same target. Void rocket suppresses enemies, Solar rocket causes damage over time. Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Wish-Ender

Weapon type: primary kinetic bow

primary kinetic bow Perk and trait: when aiming down sights at full draw, enemies behind walls are highlighted. Arrows overpenetrate targets and cause damage on entry and exit

when aiming down sights at full draw, enemies behind walls are highlighted. Arrows overpenetrate targets and cause damage on entry and exit Source: Wish-Ender quest

Wavesplitter

Weapon type: Trace rifle

Trace rifle Perk: Harmonic Laser – power levels fluctuate over time

Harmonic Laser – power levels fluctuate over time Source: random drop

Destiny 2: Warmind Exotic weapons

Destiny 2’s second DLC added a few newcomers, but the big news was the return of Sleeper Simulant and Whisper of the Worm – the latest incarnation of old favourites Black Hammer and Black Spindle. These two guns are still probably the most sought-after Exotics in the game.

The Huckleberry

Weapon type: primary kinetic submachinegun

primary kinetic submachinegun Perk and trait: increased fire rate and recoil while holding the trigger. Kills return part of the magazine and grant up to three stacks of bonus damage

increased fire rate and recoil while holding the trigger. Kills return part of the magazine and grant up to three stacks of bonus damage Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Polaris Lance

Weapon type: primary kinetic scout rifle

primary kinetic scout rifle Perk and trait: precision hits return ammo to the magazine. Landing four precision hits loads a delayed Solar explosive round for your next shot. Gains increased stability as you cause damage

precision hits return ammo to the magazine. Landing four precision hits loads a delayed Solar explosive round for your next shot. Gains increased stability as you cause damage Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Sleeper Simulant

Weapon type: heavy Solar fusion rifle

heavy Solar fusion rifle Perk and trait: laser overpenetrates enemies and ricochets off hard surfaces. Increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving and aiming down sights

laser overpenetrates enemies and ricochets off hard surfaces. Increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving and aiming down sights Source: Violent Intel quest, available after the Warmind campaign

Suros Regime

Weapon type: primary kinetic auto rifle

primary kinetic auto rifle Perk and trait: the bottom half of each magazine deals bonus damage and has a chance to start health regen on kills. Aiming down sights slows fire rate but increases damage, while shooting from the hip raises fire rate as trigger is held

the bottom half of each magazine deals bonus damage and has a chance to start health regen on kills. Aiming down sights slows fire rate but increases damage, while shooting from the hip raises fire rate as trigger is held Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Whisper of the Worm

Weapon type: heavy Solar sniper rifle

heavy Solar sniper rifle Perk and trait: higher base precision damage. Rapidly landing three precision hits refills the magazine without depleting your reserves. Missing a shot has a chance to return ammo to the mag

higher base precision damage. Rapidly landing three precision hits refills the magazine without depleting your reserves. Missing a shot has a chance to return ammo to the mag Source: ‘The Whisper’ secret quest on Io

Worldline Zero

Weapon type: heavy Arc sword

heavy Arc sword Perk and trait: sprinting for a short period enables you to perform a Tesseract (a spin attack – if performed in mid-air, you’ll teleport, similarly to Blink). Sword kills boost movement speed and damage

sprinting for a short period enables you to perform a Tesseract (a spin attack – if performed in mid-air, you’ll teleport, similarly to Blink). Sword kills boost movement speed and damage Source: destroy 35 of the 45 Latent Memories on Mars and claim from the cache in the Core Terminus Lost Sector

Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris Exotic weapons

Destiny 2’s first DLC gave us a brief period where Prometheus Lens was hilariously overpowered in PvP, as well as a grenade launcher that shoots exploding spiderbots and a neat throwback to the original game’s Red Death with Crimson.

Crimson

Weapon type: kinetic hand cannon

kinetic hand cannon Perk and trait: Banned Weapon: fires a 3-round burst. Kills with this weapon heal the wielder, precision kills also refill the magazine

Banned Weapon: fires a 3-round burst. Kills with this weapon heal the wielder, precision kills also refill the magazine Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Prometheus Lens

Weapon type: Solar trace rifle

Solar trace rifle Perk and trait: Prismatic Inferno: trace beam generates a damaging heat field that grows as the weapon continues to fire. Kills return a fraction of spent ammo to the magazine, extending the beam’s duration

Prismatic Inferno: trace beam generates a damaging heat field that grows as the weapon continues to fire. Kills return a fraction of spent ammo to the magazine, extending the beam’s duration Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Telesto

Weapon type: Void fusion rifle

Void fusion rifle Perk and trait: Unplanned Reprieve: fusion projectiles attach and detonate with a delayed Void blast. Multikills immediately reload other equipped weapons from reserves

Unplanned Reprieve: fusion projectiles attach and detonate with a delayed Void blast. Multikills immediately reload other equipped weapons from reserves Source: drop, engram, or vendor

The Colony

Weapon type: heavy Void grenade launcher

heavy Void grenade launcher Perk and trait: Fires insectoid robot grenades that chase targets and explode in close proximity. Robot grenades repopulate the magazine from reserves while the Colony is unequipped

Fires insectoid robot grenades that chase targets and explode in close proximity. Robot grenades repopulate the magazine from reserves while the Colony is unequipped Source: drop, engram, or vendor

The Jade Rabbit

Weapon type: primary kinetic scout rifle

primary kinetic scout rifle Perk and trait: Chain body shots for bonus damage on your next precision shot and to return ammo to the mag. Causing damage with this weapon increases its stability

Chain body shots for bonus damage on your next precision shot and to return ammo to the mag. Causing damage with this weapon increases its stability Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Destiny 2 Exotic weapons

These are all the Exotic guns available in the base version of Destiny 2, back in September 2017. Almost all of these were much weaker and more boring back at launch, but have received a rework in the Big Exotics Pass of March 2018.

Coldheart

Weapon type: special Arc trace rifle

special Arc trace rifle Perk and trait: this weapon shoots a steady cold fusion-powered laser. Laser does exponentially more damage the longer it remains on a target

this weapon shoots a steady cold fusion-powered laser. Laser does exponentially more damage the longer it remains on a target Source: drop, engram, or vendor

D.A.R.C.I.

Weapon type: Arc sniper rifle

Arc sniper rifle Perk and trait: aim at an enemy to view its health and other critical information on the scope. When this effect is active, D.A.R.C.I. has better target acquisiton and deals more precision damage

aim at an enemy to view its health and other critical information on the scope. When this effect is active, D.A.R.C.I. has better target acquisiton and deals more precision damage Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Fighting Lion

Weapon type: special Void grenade launcher

special Void grenade launcher Perk and trait: grenade projectiles will bounce off surfaces. Hold the trigger to fire, and release to detonate. Direct hits do more damage to shielded enemies. Rapid kills against grenade-damaged enemies refill the magazine. Kills always drop primary ammo

grenade projectiles will bounce off surfaces. Hold the trigger to fire, and release to detonate. Direct hits do more damage to shielded enemies. Rapid kills against grenade-damaged enemies refill the magazine. Kills always drop primary ammo Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Graviton Lance

Weapon type: Void pulse rifle

Void pulse rifle Perk and trait: the second round in a burst has high recoil, but also high damage with no falloff. Kills cause enemy targets to detonate and spawn Void projectiles that track targets

the second round in a burst has high recoil, but also high damage with no falloff. Kills cause enemy targets to detonate and spawn Void projectiles that track targets Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Hard Light

Weapon type: variable-element auto rifle

variable-element auto rifle Perk and trait: rounds fired have no damage falloff, overpenetrate targets, and ricochet off hard surfaces. Bullet damage increases after a ricochet. You can choose the elemental damage type Hard Light deals

rounds fired have no damage falloff, overpenetrate targets, and ricochet off hard surfaces. Bullet damage increases after a ricochet. You can choose the elemental damage type Hard Light deals Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Legend of Acrius

Weapon type: heavy Arc shotgun

heavy Arc shotgun Perk and trait: fires blasts of high-damage Arc energy that overpenetrate enemies. Increased radar detection range

fires blasts of high-damage Arc energy that overpenetrate enemies. Increased radar detection range Source: Eater of Worlds quest, available after the vanilla campaign

Merciless

Weapon type: Solar fusion rifle

Solar fusion rifle Perk and trait: non-lethal hits make Merciless charge faster until it gets a kill. Reloading after a kill increases damage for a short time

non-lethal hits make Merciless charge faster until it gets a kill. Reloading after a kill increases damage for a short time Source: drop, engram, or vendor

MIDA Multi-Tool

Weapon type: primary kinetic scout rifle

primary kinetic scout rifle Perk and trait: boosts movement speed. Radar stays active while aiming down sights

boosts movement speed. Radar stays active while aiming down sights Source: EDZ world quest

The Prospector

Weapon type: Arc grenade launcher

Arc grenade launcher Perk and trait: hold the trigger to fire grenades at full auto. Release to detonate all live grenades simultaneously. Grenades stick to surfaces and set targets on fire

hold the trigger to fire grenades at full auto. Release to detonate all live grenades simultaneously. Grenades stick to surfaces and set targets on fire Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Thunderlord

Weapon type: machine gun

machine gun Perk and trait: Lightning Rounds and the Feeding Frenzy perk

Lightning Rounds and the Feeding Frenzy perk Source: here’s how to get the Thunderlord

Rat King

Weapon type: kinetic sidearm

kinetic sidearm Perk and trait: this weapon gets stronger when nearby fireteam members also have it equipped. Stacks up to six times. Reloading immediately after a kill grants a brief period of invisibility

this weapon gets stronger when nearby fireteam members also have it equipped. Stacks up to six times. Reloading immediately after a kill grants a brief period of invisibility Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Riskrunner

Weapon type: Arc submachinegun

Arc submachinegun Perk and trait: increases weapon power and Arc damage resistance when you receive Arc damage. Kills extend the effect. When this effect is active, shots fired have a chance to chain lightning and return ammo

increases weapon power and Arc damage resistance when you receive Arc damage. Kills extend the effect. When this effect is active, shots fired have a chance to chain lightning and return ammo Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Skyburner’s Oath

Weapon type: Solar scout rifle

Solar scout rifle Perk and trait: lobs explosive seeking Solar slugs when firing from the hip. When aiming down sights, fires slugs fast and straight, with higher damage and lower fire rate. Is fully automatic, does extra damage to Cabal, and penetrates Phalanx shields

lobs explosive seeking Solar slugs when firing from the hip. When aiming down sights, fires slugs fast and straight, with higher damage and lower fire rate. Is fully automatic, does extra damage to Cabal, and penetrates Phalanx shields Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Sturm

Weapon type: primary kinetic hand cannon

primary kinetic hand cannon Perk and trait: kills fill the magazine of the equipped energy weapon from reserves. Kills with the sidearm Drang grant bonus precision damage until the next reload

kills fill the magazine of the equipped energy weapon from reserves. Kills with the sidearm Drang grant bonus precision damage until the next reload Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Sunshot

Weapon type: Solar hand cannon

Solar hand cannon Perk and trait: fires explosive rounds, and highlights enemies it damages. Enemies killed will explode with Solar energy

fires explosive rounds, and highlights enemies it damages. Enemies killed will explode with Solar energy Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Sweet Business

Weapon type: kinetic auto rifle

kinetic auto rifle Perk and trait: grants a larger magazine and increased accuracy when firing from the hip. Holding the trigger boosts damage and fire rate, and automatically loads ammo pickups into the magazine

grants a larger magazine and increased accuracy when firing from the hip. Holding the trigger boosts damage and fire rate, and automatically loads ammo pickups into the magazine Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Tractor Cannon

Weapon type: Void shotgun

Void shotgun Perk and trait: fires an impulse that pushes enemies away and applies a debuff which will cause them to take more damage from all sources, especially Void. In PvP it will also knock opponents out of their Super and prevent ability use. Causing damage temporarily increases your own speed and weapon handling

fires an impulse that pushes enemies away and applies a debuff which will cause them to take more damage from all sources, especially Void. In PvP it will also knock opponents out of their Super and prevent ability use. Causing damage temporarily increases your own speed and weapon handling Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Vigilance Wing

Weapon type: kinetic pulse rifle

kinetic pulse rifle Perk and trait: fires a five-round burst. When a nearby ally is killed, gain health regeneration and movement speed. Improved weapon performance and recovery when you’re the last fireteam member alive

fires a five-round burst. When a nearby ally is killed, gain health regeneration and movement speed. Improved weapon performance and recovery when you’re the last fireteam member alive Source: drop, engram, or vendor

The Wardcliff Coil

Weapon type: heavy Arc rocket launcher

heavy Arc rocket launcher Perk and trait: fires a volley of homing rockets. Automatically reloads on ammo pickup

fires a volley of homing rockets. Automatically reloads on ammo pickup Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Borealis

Weapon type: Sniper

Sniper Perk: The Fundamentals – allow you to change the weapon’s damage type

The Fundamentals – allow you to change the weapon’s damage type Source: random drop

Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy Exotic armour

Season of the Worthy Titan Armour

Citan’s Ramparts (arms) – this one comes with the Assault Barricade perk, which allows you and your allies to shoot through your Towering Barricade

this one comes with the Assault Barricade perk, which allows you and your allies to shoot through your Towering Barricade Source: random drop

Season of the Worthy Hunter Armour

Raiju’s Harness (chest) – has a perk called Mobius Conduit that allows you to exit your Whirlwind Guard super ability early – meaning you can save super energy

has a perk called Mobius Conduit that allows you to exit your Whirlwind Guard super ability early – meaning you can save super energy Source: random drop

Season of the Worthy Warlock Armour

Felwinter’s Helm (helmet) – comes with the Warlord’s End perk, and that means arc, solar, and void melee kills create a burst of energy that weakens nearby enemies

comes with the Warlord’s End perk, and that means arc, solar, and void melee kills create a burst of energy that weakens nearby enemies Source: random drop

Destiny 2 Season of Dawn Exotic Armour

Season of Dawn Titan Armour

Severance Enclosure (chest) – the Spheromatik Trigger perk means defeating an enemy with a melee – or finisher – results in them exploding

the Spheromatik Trigger perk means defeating an enemy with a melee – or finisher – results in them exploding Source: random drop

Season of Dawn Hunter Armour

The Bombardiers (legs) – this one comes with the perk Parting Gift, and it works by leaving a small explosion behind you after the Hunter dodge is used

this one comes with the perk Parting Gift, and it works by leaving a small explosion behind you after the Hunter dodge is used Source: random drop

Season of Dawn Warlock Armour

Promethium Spur (legs) – defeat an enemy with the Daybreak perk active to create a Healing of Empowering Rift

defeat an enemy with the Daybreak perk active to create a Healing of Empowering Rift Source: random drop

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Exotic armour

Shadowkeep Titan armour

Phoenix Cradle (legs) – the Beacons of Empowerment perk means your Sun Warrior perk lasts twice as long. Teammates who pass through your Sunspots are granted the perk, too

– the Beacons of Empowerment perk means your Sun Warrior perk lasts twice as long. Teammates who pass through your Sunspots are granted the perk, too Source: complete the Shadowkeep campaign as a Titan

Shadowkeep Hunter armour

Assassin’s Cowl (helmet) – Vanishing Execution allows you to go invisible and regain a portion of your health and shields after you kill a foe in the Crucible, or an enemy with a finishing move

– Vanishing Execution allows you to go invisible and regain a portion of your health and shields after you kill a foe in the Crucible, or an enemy with a finishing move Source: complete the Shadowkeep campaign as a Hunter

Shadowkeep Warlock armour

Stormdancer’s Brace (chest) – Ascending Amplitude means that your Stormtrance super increases in damage as you, well, damage others

– Ascending Amplitude means that your Stormtrance super increases in damage as you, well, damage others Source: complete the Shadowkeep campaign as a Warlock

Destiny 2: season of opulence exotic armour

season of opulence titan armour

Peregrine Greaves (legs) – all shoulder charge abilities deal bonus damage when initiated in mid-air.

all shoulder charge abilities deal bonus damage when initiated in mid-air. Source: drop, engram, or vendor

season of opulence hunter armour

Khepri’s Sting (arms) – punching someone while your melee charge is full results in you using your Smoke Bomb. While you’re in your cloud of smoke, you’ll gain the Truesight ability.

punching someone while your melee charge is full results in you using your Smoke Bomb. While you’re in your cloud of smoke, you’ll gain the Truesight ability. Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Season of Opulence Warlock armour

Astrocyte Verse (helmet) – you can blink further and more frequently, and you’re radar will remain visible in the process.

– you can blink further and more frequently, and you’re radar will remain visible in the process. Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Destiny 2: Season of the Drifter Exotic Armour

season of the drifter titan armour

Stronghold (gauntlets) – guarding with swords increases movement speed and does not drain ammo. Shots blocked immediately after guarding will heal you

– guarding with swords increases movement speed and does not drain ammo. Shots blocked immediately after guarding will heal you Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Season of the Drifter Hunter armour

Liars Handshake (gauntlets) – using your arc melee ability or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful melee counterpunch that will heal you.

– using your arc melee ability or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful melee counterpunch that will heal you. Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Season of the Drifter Warlock Armour

Getaway Artist (gauntlets) – hold to convert your arc grenade into a supercharged arc soul. The arc soul functions as an autonomous turret.

– hold to convert your arc grenade into a supercharged arc soul. The arc soul functions as an autonomous turret. Source: drop, engram, or vendor

Destiny 2: Forsaken Exotic armour

Forsaken Exotic Titan Armour

Antaeus Wards (boots) – improved slide. Sliding reflects incoming projectiles (e.g. rockets, grenades, etc). Reflecting projectiles grants Super energy

improved slide. Sliding reflects incoming projectiles (e.g. rockets, grenades, etc). Reflecting projectiles grants Super energy Heart of Inmost Light (chest piece) – using an ability (grenade, melee, or barricade) ’empowers’ the other two abilities – this means they get faster regen, grenades and melees do more damage, and barricades have more hit points. Throwback to the original Destiny’s Helm of Inmost Light

using an ability (grenade, melee, or barricade) ’empowers’ the other two abilities – this means they get faster regen, grenades and melees do more damage, and barricades have more hit points. Throwback to the original Destiny’s Helm of Inmost Light One-Eyed Mask (helmet) – marks enemies that damage you. Killing marked enemies triggers health regen and grants an overshield and increased damage

marks enemies that damage you. Killing marked enemies triggers health regen and grants an overshield and increased damage Ursa Furiosa (gauntlets) – move faster while guarding when Sentinel Shield is active. Guarded damage converts to Super energy when the Super ends

Forsaken Exotic Warlock Armour

Chromatic Fire (chest piece) – precision kills with your kinetic weapon create an explosion in the element of your equipped subclass

precision kills with your kinetic weapon create an explosion in the element of your equipped subclass Contraverse Hold (gauntlets) – resist incoming damage while charging your Void grenade with Chaos Accelerant, Feed the Void, or Handheld Supernova. Charged Void grenades return a random amount of grenade energy on a hit

resist incoming damage while charging your Void grenade with Chaos Accelerant, Feed the Void, or Handheld Supernova. Charged Void grenades return a random amount of grenade energy on a hit Geomag Stabilisers (boots) – when Chaos Reach Super energy is almost full, sprinting tops it off. Damaging enemies with Chaos Reach extends its duration

when Chaos Reach Super energy is almost full, sprinting tops it off. Damaging enemies with Chaos Reach extends its duration Phoenix Protocol (chest piece) – kills and assists while standing in your Well of Radiance return Super energy

Forsaken Exotic Hunter armour

Gwisin Vest (chest piece) – kills with Spectral Blades made before going into stealth will restore more of your Super energy

kills with Spectral Blades made before going into stealth will restore more of your Super energy Oathkeeper (gauntlets) – bows draw faster, and full draws can be held indefinitely

bows draw faster, and full draws can be held indefinitely Shards of Galanor (gauntlets) – hits and kills with Blade Barrage will return Super energy after it ends

hits and kills with Blade Barrage will return Super energy after it ends The Sixth Coyote (chest piece) – gain a second Dodge charge

Destiny 2: Warmind Exotic Armour

Curse of Osiris reintroduces several Exotic armour pieces from the original game, as well as three new Aeon-themed gloves, one for each class, which confer more powerful benefits to nearby allies if they’re wearing one of their own. Beat the Osiris storyline and speak with Ikora in the Tower to get yours for free.

Warmind Exotic Titan armour

Armamentarium (chest piece) – gain an additional grenade charge (just like in the original Destiny)

– gain an additional grenade charge (just like in the original Destiny) Ashen Wake (gauntlets) – fusion grenades now explode on impact and gain increased throw speed

– fusion grenades now explode on impact and gain increased throw speed Eternal Warrior (helmet) – gain an overshield when activating Fists of Havoc

gain an overshield when activating Fists of Havoc Wormgod Caress (gauntlets) – melee kills increase melee damage for a period of time. Additional kills extend duration and increase effects

Warmind Exotic Warlock armour

Apotheosis Veil (helmet) – immediately regenerate health, melee, grenade, and rift energy on activating your Super. Nearby allies recharge class abilities faster

– immediately regenerate health, melee, grenade, and rift energy on activating your Super. Nearby allies recharge class abilities faster Claws of Ahamkara (gauntlets) – gain an additional melee charge (just like in the original Destiny)

– gain an additional melee charge (just like in the original Destiny) Sanguine Alchemy (chest piece) – standing in a rift grants you and your allies perpetual radar when aiming down sights. Nearby powerful enemies are marked and can be tracked without line of sight

– standing in a rift grants you and your allies perpetual radar when aiming down sights. Nearby powerful enemies are marked and can be tracked without line of sight Verity’s Brow (helmet) – energy weapon kills boost grenade recharge rate for you and nearby allies

Warmind Exotic hunter armour

Frost-EE5 (boots) – increased grenade, melee, and dodge regeneration while sprinting. Dodging increases sprint speed

– increased grenade, melee, and dodge regeneration while sprinting. Dodging increases sprint speed Ophidia Spathe (chest piece) – grants two knives per charge.

– grants two knives per charge. Sealed Ahamkara Grasps (gauntlets) – dealing melee damage reloads your currently equipped weapon. This pairs really well with the new Thousand Cuts subclass as knives count as melee, so every tick of burn damage they do will trigger a reload

– dealing melee damage reloads your currently equipped weapon. This pairs really well with the new Thousand Cuts subclass as knives count as melee, so every tick of burn damage they do will trigger a reload Wormhusk Crown (helmet) – dodging gives a small health and shield bump

Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris Exotic Armour

Curse of Osiris reintroduces several Exotic armour pieces from the original game, as well as three new Aeon-themed gloves, one for each class, which confer more powerful benefits to nearby allies if they’re wearing one of their own. Beat the Osiris storyline and speak with Ikora in the Tower to get yours for free.

Curse of Osiris exotic Titan armour

Aeon Safe (gauntlets) – summoning a barricade grants the following to nearby Aeon Cult allies: grenade energy to Warlocks; barricade energy to Titans; dodge energy to Hunters. Other allies receive a fraction of the shared energy

summoning a barricade grants the following to nearby Aeon Cult allies: grenade energy to Warlocks; barricade energy to Titans; dodge energy to Hunters. Other allies receive a fraction of the shared energy Khepri’s Horn (helmet) – Solar damage kills recharge your barricade, which unleashes a blast of Solar energy when summoned

Solar damage kills recharge your barricade, which unleashes a blast of Solar energy when summoned Helm of Saint-14 (helmet) – your Ward of Dawn blinds enemies that enter it. Guarding with Sentinel Shield temporarily blinds nearby enemies

your Ward of Dawn blinds enemies that enter it. Guarding with Sentinel Shield temporarily blinds nearby enemies Mk. 44 Stand Asides (boots) – grants an overshield when sprinting at full health with Seismic Strike, Hammer Strike, or Shield Bash equipped. Hits with these abilities recharge a portion of your melee energy

Curse of Osiris exotic Warlock armour

Aeon Soul (gauntlets) – throwing grenades grants the following to nearby Aeon Cult allies: grenade energy to Warlocks; barricade energy to Titans; dodge energy to Hunters. Other allies receive a fraction of the shared energy

– throwing grenades grants the following to nearby Aeon Cult allies: grenade energy to Warlocks; barricade energy to Titans; dodge energy to Hunters. Other allies receive a fraction of the shared energy Vesper of Radius (chest piece) – rifts release an Arc shockwave when cast. Rift energy recharges faster when you are surrounded by enemies

rifts release an Arc shockwave when cast. Rift energy recharges faster when you are surrounded by enemies Ophidian Aspect (gauntlets) – weapons ready and reload very quickly. Melee range is extended

– weapons ready and reload very quickly. Melee range is extended The Stag (helmet) – grants rift energy when you are critically wounded. On your death, creates a brief healing rift on your corpse

Curse of Osiris exotic Hunter armour

Aeon Swift (gauntlets) – dodging grants the following to nearby Aeon Cult allies: grenade energy to Warlocks; barricade energy to Titans; dodge energy to Hunters. Other allies receive a fraction of the shared energy

– dodging grants the following to nearby Aeon Cult allies: grenade energy to Warlocks; barricade energy to Titans; dodge energy to Hunters. Other allies receive a fraction of the shared energy Gemini Jester (boots) – dodging disorients nearby enemies and temporarily removes their radars

dodging disorients nearby enemies and temporarily removes their radars Shinobu’s Vow (gauntlets) – improves Skip Grenade, and you gain an additional Skip Grenade charge

– improves Skip Grenade, and you gain an additional Skip Grenade charge Graviton Forfeit (helmet) – increases the duration of any invisibility effects. Your melee recharges faster while you are invisible

Destiny 2 Exotic armour

destiny 2 exotic Titan armour

Insurmountable Skullfort (helmet) – kills with Arc melee abilities trigger health regeneration, and restore melee energy

– kills with Arc melee abilities trigger health regeneration, and restore melee energy Mask of the Quiet One (helmet) – grants ability energy when damaged, and health regeneration when inflicting Void damage

– grants ability energy when damaged, and health regeneration when inflicting Void damage ACD/0 Feedback Fence (gloves) – melee kills build up explosive energy. Getting hit by an enemy melee attack unleashes this energy in a devastating explosion

– melee kills build up explosive energy. Getting hit by an enemy melee attack unleashes this energy in a devastating explosion Doom Fang Pauldron (gloves) – shield bash melee kills recharge shield throw. Melee ability kills recharge Sentinel Shield super

– shield bash melee kills recharge shield throw. Melee ability kills recharge Sentinel Shield super Synthocepts (gloves) – increased melee lunge range. Improved damage when surrounded

– increased melee lunge range. Improved damage when surrounded Actium War Rig (chest) – steadily reloads a portion of your equipped auto rifle’s magazine from reserves

– steadily reloads a portion of your equipped auto rifle’s magazine from reserves Crest of Alpha Lupi (chest) – generates an additional orb of light from supers, and a healing pulse when barricade is activated

– generates an additional orb of light from supers, and a healing pulse when barricade is activated Hallowfire Heart (chest) – greatly improves the recharge rate of your Solar abilities while Hammer of Sol is charged

– greatly improves the recharge rate of your Solar abilities while Hammer of Sol is charged Dunemarchers (boots) – increased sprint speed. Sprinting builds up a static charge. After melee attacking an enemy, that charge will chain damage to nearby enemies

– increased sprint speed. Sprinting builds up a static charge. After melee attacking an enemy, that charge will chain damage to nearby enemies Lion Rampant (boots) – additional aerial manoeuvrability

– additional aerial manoeuvrability Peacekeepers (boots) – reloads stowed submachine guns, and allows you to ready them instantly

Destiny 2 exotic Warlock armour

Crown of Tempests (helmet) – Arc ability kills increase the recharge rate of your Arc abilities

– Arc ability kills increase the recharge rate of your Arc abilities Eye of Another World (helmet) – highlights priority targets and improves the regeneration speed of your grenade, melee, and rift abilities

– highlights priority targets and improves the regeneration speed of your grenade, melee, and rift abilities Nezarec’s Sin (helmet) – Void damage kills grant ability energy

– Void damage kills grant ability energy Skull of Dire Ahamkara (helmet) – provides additional damage resistance during Nova Bomb. Nova Bomb kills grant super energy

– provides additional damage resistance during Nova Bomb. Nova Bomb kills grant super energy Karnstein Armlets (gloves) – melee attacks grant health recovery and ability energy

– melee attacks grant health recovery and ability energy Sunbracers (gloves) – increases the duration of solar grenades and grants grenade energy on melee hits. These have the same appearance as the Sunbreaker gloves from Destiny 1

– increases the duration of solar grenades and grants grenade energy on melee hits. These have the same appearance as the Sunbreaker gloves from Destiny 1 Winter’s Guile (gloves) – eliminating enemies with melee attacks increases your melee damage

– eliminating enemies with melee attacks increases your melee damage Starfire Protocol (chest) – grants an extra fusion grenade charge, and fusion grenade kills grant Rift energy

– grants an extra fusion grenade charge, and fusion grenade kills grant Rift energy Wings of Sacred Dawn (chest) – when Dawnblade is equipped, aiming down sights while airborne will hold you in place for a short time. Precision hits extend this effect’s duration

– when Dawnblade is equipped, aiming down sights while airborne will hold you in place for a short time. Precision hits extend this effect’s duration Lunafaction Boots (boots) – your Rifts gain the additional ability to automatically reload allies’ weapons

– your Rifts gain the additional ability to automatically reload allies’ weapons Transversive Steps (boots) – move faster and automatically reload energy weapons while sprinting

destiny 2 exotic Hunter armour

Celestial Nighthawk (helmet) – modifies Golden Gun to fire a single, high damage shot. Victims killed by the shot explode

– modifies Golden Gun to fire a single, high damage shot. Victims killed by the shot explode Foetracer (helmet) – visually marks targeted enemies

– visually marks targeted enemies Knucklehead Radar (helmet) – provides radar while aiming down sights

– provides radar while aiming down sights Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves (gloves) – sidearms ready and reload faster

– sidearms ready and reload faster Young Ahamkara’s Spine (gloves) – increases tripmine grenade duration and marks enemies damaged by the blast

– increases tripmine grenade duration and marks enemies damaged by the blast The Dragon’s Shadow (chest) – increases movement and weapon handling speeds for a short time after dodging

– increases movement and weapon handling speeds for a short time after dodging Lucky Raspberry (chest) – increases the chaining capabilities of your Arcbolt grenade, and has a chance to recharge it each time it deals damage

– increases the chaining capabilities of your Arcbolt grenade, and has a chance to recharge it each time it deals damage Raiden Flux (chest) – quick successive attacks with Arc Staff increase its damage output and duration

– quick successive attacks with Arc Staff increase its damage output and duration Lucky Pants (boots) – increases hand cannon ready speed and initial accuracy

– increases hand cannon ready speed and initial accuracy Orpheus Rig (boots) – provides ability energy for each enemy tethered by Shadowshot anchors

– provides ability energy for each enemy tethered by Shadowshot anchors ST0MP-EE5 (boots) – increases sprint speed and slide distance. Improves jump

Xur, Agent of the Nine

You’ll be able to purchase most of the above gear from Xur, a special vendor who deals in Exotic equipment. There are a few catches, however: he only accepts legendary shards, and only appears on weekends.

At launch he was easy to find, since he had an icon on your Director. That’s no longer the case, and community members are once again leading the hunt for him every weekend. That includes us – if it’s the weekend as you read this, check out our Xur post to learn where he is right now and what you should buy.

Though some content will be heading to the Destiny 2 content vault when Beyond Light arrives, a new kiosk – with the understated name The Monument to Lost Lights Exotic Archive – will enable you to pick up exotic and pinnacle/ritual weapons associated with that content, so you’ll probably be able to get your hands on the Anarchy that never dropped for you after all.