New Destiny 2: Beyond Light exotics and quests are here following raid world first

Guardians rejoice, for Destiny 2’s Deep Stone Crypt has been cleared after an absolutely wild first day of raiding. What’s more, with the cracking of the Crypt, a whole slew of new content has been unlocked for Beyond Light players. This includes several new quests, three new exotics for you to get trigger-happy with, and new zones on Europa for you to challenge.

At 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 18:00 GMT on November 21, the Crypt opened its doors to unwitting fireteams hoping to bathe in day one glory. Handicapped by the laws of Contest Mode – a set of restrictions introduced when the Crown of Sorrow raid was released – each team made its way through the trials and tribulations endemic to Clovis Bray’s Europa facility to prevent the House of Salvation Fallen from destroying the frostbitten moon.

After a myriad of fireteams duked it out to secure the near-sacred ‘World First’ raid title, it has now been confirmed that Luminous is the first to have felled the final Fallen boss just five and a half hours after the raid’s release. For the rest of us mere mortals, however, there is also some very exciting news in the form of new content. Indeed, in much the same vein as what we saw with the Forsaken expansion’s The Last Wish raid, clearing Deep Stone Crypt has unlocked the rest of the Beyond Light expansion for all players, kicking-off with a brand new cutscene.

With regards to the content itself, here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect to encounter:

New quests from Variks and the Exo Stranger.

The unlocking of the remaining Variks’ Sabotage missions.

Three new exotics: Eyes of Tomorrow (rocket launcher), Cloudstrike (sniper rifle), and The Lament (sword). You can find out more information on what these new exotics do in our Destiny 2 Exotics list.

New Eclipsed Zones on Europa.

Both new quests feature notable proponents: Variks’ task incorporates some light platforming, while the Exo Stranger’s mission involves a trip to one of the new Eclipsed Zones. These zones are special areas, hallmarked by falling debris, which rotate weekly and feature challenges bearing similarities to those experienced in the Deep Stone Crypt. The Exo Stranger’s quest also rewards you with the High Albedo sidearm.

As for the exotics, Eyes of Tomorrow (Deep Stone Crypt) and Cloudstrike (Empire Hunt playlist) can both be acquired through drops. Meanwhile, an exotic quest line which explores Gunsmith Banshee-44’s past can now be taken on in order to procure The Lament. With the increasing focus on Exo characters in this next stage of Beyond Light, we will hopefully see a further expansion of their lore as it progresses.